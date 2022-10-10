Emma Roberts Is Ready for Fall as the Face of DSW's New Footwear Collection

"I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots,” Emma Roberts said of her collaboration with DSW’s Crown Vintage brand

Published on October 10, 2022 09:49 PM
Emma Roberts x DSW
Photo: dsw

Emma Roberts is stepping out in affordable fashion!

The Paradise Hills actress, 31, was announced as the face of DSW's own label Crown Vintage last week with the full campaign released Monday.

In the campaign, Roberts embraces the changing of the seasons in everything from knee-high boots to Mary Jane's.

"I gravitated to Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality," Roberts said of why she decided to partner with the affordable retailer. "I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They're so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything."

Emma Roberts x DSW
dsw

Though her collaboration comes just in time for the fall, she will also lend her style in the upcoming spring, summer and fall collections in 2023.

Shot in Los Angeles this past August, Roberts adds her own flare to the campaign with her "carefree attitude," the footwear line said.

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Roberts on Turning 30 and Pregnancy amid COVID: 'I Thought I'd Be Married with Kids at 24'

Her collaboration with Crown Vintage launched on Oct. 3 and is now available in all 500 DSW stores around the country with a price from $35 to $129.

Style runs in the family as the We're the Millers actress is already passing down her fashion sense to her son Rhodes.

Earlier this year, the star allowed her 19-month-old, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund, "style" her.

In photos of her styling session, Rhodes and his pal Henry placed a pair of white Celine sunglasses upside-down on Roberts' face.

"Thank you for styling me boys 😎➡️🥴 best day with Henry and Rhodes," Roberts captioned the post.

