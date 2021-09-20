Emma Corrin Wears 'Crucible'-Inspired Look Featuring a Swim Cap and Long Nails to 2021 Emmys

The Crown star is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series

The Crown star, 25, added some statement-making accessories to their custom Miu Miu yellow-beige strapless column dress, including dramatic matching fingerless gloves (which gave their claw-like stiletto-shaped nails a full moment) and a headpiece resembling a swim cap that was secured under their chin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pro behind the fierce nail look, Simone Cummings, thanked Corrin in her Instagram caption, writing, "Thank you @emmalouisecorrin for bossing these sharp AF nails 🙏🏿❤️."

Corrin, (who notes their gender pronouns as she/they in their Instagram bio) is up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for the Netflix hit, marking their first-ever Emmy nomination. Corrin (who portrayed Princess Diana) is nominated alongside co-stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell.

"The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration - Red Carpet... Credit: Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE in August, the star said they first stepped foot on the set of The Crown during season 3, not season 4 when they made their onscreen debut as Princess Diana.

"They were doing some pickups for season 3 and they had asked me to come to set where they were filming to do a chemistry read with Josh [O'Connor, who played Prince Charles]," Corrin said in the interview.

"I remember we did the scene a couple of times and then Ben [Caron, the director] turned to Suzanne [Mackie, the producer] and was like, 'Can I do it now?' And he sort of got down and was like, 'Will you be Diana?' It felt kind of like a marriage proposal."

Needless to say Corrin said yes.

Seasons 1–4 of The Crown are streaming on Netflix now, and Corrin will vie against costar Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth at the Emmy Awards on September 19th.