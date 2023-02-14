Emma Chamberlain and Role Model 'Hard Launch' Relationship with Retro Valentine's Day Photo Shoot 

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model are officially in their "hard-launch" era (and just in time for Valentine's Day).

The social media sensation and the rising pop star, who's real name is Tucker Pillsbury, made their magazine debut with GQ.

In their first-ever coupled-up interview, accompanied by an aesthetically pleasing photo shoot, the two opened up about their three-year relationship, most of which has been kept offline.

"We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private—when we want to be private—relationship," Pillsbury, 25, told the outlet. "We're never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo."

Chamberlain, 21, added: "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s–t."

And that they are. For their photo shoot, the couple snuggle up and hold hands in coordinating designer looks that are styled with a retro feel.

In a set of snapshots, the two match in brown-bottom outfits — Chamberlain in leggings and a collared button-up shirt over a long-sleeve tee and Pillsbury in trousers and a gray sweater with a collared top underneath.

Their cover is all about a homey vibe. The YouTube star sits on a kitchen counter outfitted in a yellow top with fringe accents, checkered pants and loafers while the "hello!" singer sports a sweater vest look as he cracks an egg into a pan.

The pair's romance tracks back to when Pillsbury slid into Chamberlain's DMs, per the outlet. After texting back and forth for months, they hung out at Chamberlain's house for a casual date night, which the two thought wouldn't go any farther than that.

"I couldn't speak, because I was shaking," Chamberlain recalled. "I didn't want to be near him, because I was like, 'He'll see that I'm shaking, so I have to be far away,'" she added, noting that she didn't want to "disappoint" the singer.

"I thought we were never going to talk again," Pillsbury confessed. "I almost cried on the way home. In my head, I was just like, 'I f---ed that up. We're done, I got to move on.'"

Pillsbury's relationship with the newly named Lancôme ambassador also happens to be his first. "Truthfully, I've always genuinely been against them. I can't express it enough," he said, noting he never thought he could "take care of someone" and picture himself "truly being in love."

He added: "I never thought that you could have someone that you feel like is your best friend and you want to sleep with them."

The two are also navigating their solo jobs alongside their dating life. "We just are trying to be professional within our own careers," noted Pillsbury, who in March teased Chamberlain as his girlfriend in his "neverletyougo" music video.

Meanwhile, Chamberlain has rounded up a hefty résumé herself since first starting YouTube in 2017.

Across her social media platforms, she has 28 million followers eager to absorb her content — including her videos, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain podcast, plus her frequent interview gigs on the Met Gala red carpet — and merch via her coffee and beverage accessories line.