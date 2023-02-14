Emma Chamberlain and Role Model 'Hard Launch' Relationship with Retro Valentine's Day Photo Shoot 

Social media star and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain and musician Role Model open up about their mostly private three-year relationship in their first joint interview with GQ

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 04:12 PM
Emma Chamberlain and Role Model
Photo: Zamar Velez/GQ

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model are officially in their "hard-launch" era (and just in time for Valentine's Day).

The social media sensation and the rising pop star, who's real name is Tucker Pillsbury, made their magazine debut with GQ.

In their first-ever coupled-up interview, accompanied by an aesthetically pleasing photo shoot, the two opened up about their three-year relationship, most of which has been kept offline.

"We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private—when we want to be private—relationship," Pillsbury, 25, told the outlet. "We're never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo."

Chamberlain, 21, added: "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s–t."

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model
Zamar Velez/GQ

And that they are. For their photo shoot, the couple snuggle up and hold hands in coordinating designer looks that are styled with a retro feel.

In a set of snapshots, the two match in brown-bottom outfits — Chamberlain in leggings and a collared button-up shirt over a long-sleeve tee and Pillsbury in trousers and a gray sweater with a collared top underneath.

Their cover is all about a homey vibe. The YouTube star sits on a kitchen counter outfitted in a yellow top with fringe accents, checkered pants and loafers while the "hello!" singer sports a sweater vest look as he cracks an egg into a pan.

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model
Zamar Velez/GQ

The pair's romance tracks back to when Pillsbury slid into Chamberlain's DMs, per the outlet. After texting back and forth for months, they hung out at Chamberlain's house for a casual date night, which the two thought wouldn't go any farther than that.

"I couldn't speak, because I was shaking," Chamberlain recalled. "I didn't want to be near him, because I was like, 'He'll see that I'm shaking, so I have to be far away,'" she added, noting that she didn't want to "disappoint" the singer.

"I thought we were never going to talk again," Pillsbury confessed. "I almost cried on the way home. In my head, I was just like, 'I f---ed that up. We're done, I got to move on.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Pillsbury's relationship with the newly named Lancôme ambassador also happens to be his first. "Truthfully, I've always genuinely been against them. I can't express it enough," he said, noting he never thought he could "take care of someone" and picture himself "truly being in love."

He added: "I never thought that you could have someone that you feel like is your best friend and you want to sleep with them."

The two are also navigating their solo jobs alongside their dating life. "We just are trying to be professional within our own careers," noted Pillsbury, who in March teased Chamberlain as his girlfriend in his "neverletyougo" music video.

Meanwhile, Chamberlain has rounded up a hefty résumé herself since first starting YouTube in 2017.

Across her social media platforms, she has 28 million followers eager to absorb her content — including her videos, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain podcast, plus her frequent interview gigs on the Met Gala red carpet — and merch via her coffee and beverage accessories line.

Related Articles
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd on the YouTube Clips He Watches to Cheer Up: 'I'll Go Down Rabbit Holes Like Everybody'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Brad Pitt is seen on the set of "Wolves" in Old Howard Beach on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Brad Pitt Adds a Fuzzy Bucket Hat to His Trendy Monochromatic Distressed Ensemble
lauren london LHO TOUT
Love Her Outfit: Date-Night Dressing
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance
Joy Behar Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on The View: ‘My Special Gift To All the Old Guys on Valentine’s Day’
Joy Behar Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'The View': 'My Gift to All the Old Guys on Valentine's Day'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson on Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: I Have to 'Beat What She Did' Last Year
When your sister knows your angles @kendalljenner
Khloé Kardashian Posts Sexy Bikini Shots Taken by Kendall Jenner: 'When Your Sister Knows Your Angles'
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Tom Brady Divorce by Smooching Her Dogs
cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Says She Cried Watching Rihanna Perform at Super Bowl: 'I Felt So Proud'
Kim Kardashian and North West Perform TikTok Dance With Olivia Pierson: ‘Best Backup Dancers You’ll Ever See’
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North Perform TikTok Dance with Olivia Pierson: 'Best Backup Dancers'
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Continues to Chart His Own Style Course in Tattered Sweater and Matching Sherpa Sweatpants
Kendall Jenner Dons Tiny Thong
Kendall Jenner Wears Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini in New Beach Pics — See Her Daring Look!
Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares On-Set Photo of Herself Peeing Outdoors in Heeled Boots: 'When You Gotta Go'
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Ben Stiller Says Joining Wife Christine Taylor on Her '90s Podcast Was 'Really Fun'
Eva Longoria Channels Classic Hollywood Glamour
Eva Longoria Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Chic Striped Swimsuit: 'Anyone Ready For Summer?'
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Sienna Miller Sits Front Row with Daughter Marlowe at Proenza Schouler Fashion Show in New York