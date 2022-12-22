Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott 'Steals' Her Dad's Varsity Jacket to Go to Pistons Game

Hailie Jade Scott reveals she steals from dad Eminem in the name of style.

The social media influencer, 26, posted a TikTok video on Wednesday, sharing with her followers her makeup routine as she gets ready to watch a Detroit Pistons basketball game with her boyfriend.

"I'm not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it's the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight," she says.

In the video, Scott shares a sneak peek of the outfit with her followers that includes a blue and white Pistons varsity jacket –– but she admits wasn't hers.

"I actually stole it from my dad a few years ago," she says. "I'm assuming it was from when we used to go to games when I was younger, but I've never really had a chance to wear it so I'm excited to wear that too."

She explains in the video that there is a lot of nostalgia tied to the jacket, along with attending a Pistons game again.

"My family used to go to Pistons games a lot when we were younger," she tells her followers. "But we haven't really gone in a while, and I personally haven't gone so I'm kind of excited to go."

She eventually shows her 1.3 million followers the complete look: a white tee-shirt with black jeans with her Pistons varsity jacket (that has red stitching with the words Detroit Pistons) on top and red sneakers.

Scott announced in July that she would be launching her own podcast called Just a Little Shady – a clear nod to her father's 2000 mega-hit, "The Real Slim Shady."

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop," she teased on Instagram. "This project has been in the works for a while & i'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

Scott summarized the podcast on the Just a Little Shady Instagram, writing: "let's talk about my life, pop culture & get a little shady."