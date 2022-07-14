Hailie Jade Scott said on Instagram that the podcast "has been in the works for a while"

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is 'Excited' to Launch Her New Podcast Just a Little Shady

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott is ready to "get a little shady."

On Instagram Tuesday, Hailie, 26, announced that she is launching her own podcast, Just a Little Shady, a name that is a clear nod to her father's 2000 mega hit, "The Real Slim Shady."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop," she teased. "This project has been in the works for a while & i'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

The social media influencer encouraged her 2.8 million followers to subscribe to the project's YouTube channel for "a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about 👀"

The podcast's Instagram page promises the hosts will "get a little shady" while discussing their lives and pop culture.

Last month, the Garnier brand ambassador filed an application to trademark Just a Little Shady and to sell merchandise including "hats, shirts and clothing jackets," according to documents obtained by Page Six.

In addition to the podcast, Hailie also began the trademark process to sell clothing and "non-medicated skincare preparations" under her company, Hailie Jade, LLC., the outlet reported.

In February, Hailie stepped out to cheer on her father at his father during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

One picture posted to Hailie's feed showed her posing from inside one of the stadium's private boxes while overlooking the empty field. "Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford 🏈 ," she wrote — shouting out Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.