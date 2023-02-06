See All the Sparkly Details of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Engagement Ring

The Just a Little Shady podcast host's boyfriend, Evan McClintock, proposed over the weekend

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 6, 2023 04:35 PM
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Boyfriend Evan McClintock
Photo: Erika Christine Photography

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade just got engaged! The Just a Little Shady podcast host announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, and the ring is gorgeous!

In a sarcastically captioned "casual weekend recap" post shared by Jade on Instagram, the superstar rapper's daughter showed her 3 million followers just what went down on their engagement day, Feb. 4.

The full caption reads, "casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11."

To the sounds of popping Champagne and with a killer all-black look — that consisted of a black leather shearling coat, black jeans, heels, and a matching shoulder bag — Jade, 27, showed off her new rock. McClintock complemented his wife-to-be's outfit in a black overcoat, slim-fitting khakis, a white button-up and tan Chelsea boots.

Hailie Jade engagement
Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock. Erika Christine Photography

The oval-cut diamond is attached to a shiny, thin gold band — perfectly matching the golden-hued Champagne central to their engagement photos.

Friends, stars and fans have been commenting on the podcast host's post, congratulating her on the monumental moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Singers Aly and AJ wrote, "You're all grown up 🥹 congrats Hailie! ❤️😍." Her sister Alaina Scott congratulated her too, writing, "😭😭😭 couldn't be happier for the two of you🍾 can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys❤️."

Even the Detroit Pistons gave the former Michigan residents well wishes, saying, "Congratulations!"

Hailie Jade engagement
Erika Christine Photography

The couple has been dating since 2016, when they met while students at Michigan State University, according to the Daily Mail, and Jade's father has been supportive since.

Jades's rapper dad briefly mentioned his daughter and McClintock in a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where the boxer was asked if Jade had any kids of her own.

"No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said of his daughter, who's been referenced nearly two dozen times in his songs across his career. "She's made me proud for sure."

Eminem has mentioned his daughter in the songs "Hailie's Song" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and the rapper even featured his daughter in the song "My Dad's Gone Crazy."

Related Articles
Hailie Jade engagement
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Boyfriend Evan McClintock: 'I Love You'
Hailie Jade
Who Is Hailie Jade Scott's Fiancé? All About Evan McClintock
Eminem attends the rag & bone X Eminem London Pop-Up Opening on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rag & Bone) ; https://www.tiktok.com/@hailie_jade_/video/7179725253856251179?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7179725253856251179&lang=en https://www.tiktok.com/@hailie_jade_/video/7179725253856251179?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7179725253856251179&lang=en
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott 'Steals' Her Dad's Varsity Jacket to Go to Pistons Game
Eminem poses with the 'Best Hip Hop' and 'Global Icon' awards during the MTV EMA's 2013 at the Ziggo Dome on November 10, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eminem's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Hailie Jade
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo: 'Yesterday & Everyday'
Post Malone
Post Malone's Daughter: Everything to Know
THE OSCARS® - The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images) EMINEM; DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER, 2005: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers during a portrait session outside her house in September, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)
Eminem's Mom Debbie Congratulates Rapper After His Rock Hall Induction: 'Very, Very Proud of You'
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England
Drake's Dating History: From Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, host Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Diana Ross' 5 Children: Everything to Know
Hailie Jade
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl
mike sorrentino
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Lori Harvey's Dating History: From Damson Idris to Michael B. Jordan
Alaina Scott Mathers
10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller
alaina marie scott
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'
Naomi Biden Wedding . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ713Ovm2q/. Credit: John Dolan
Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden
Hailie Jade
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Posts Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend: 'I'm Happy'