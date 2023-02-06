See All the Sparkly Details of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade's Engagement Ring

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade just got engaged! The Just a Little Shady podcast host announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, and the ring is gorgeous!

In a sarcastically captioned "casual weekend recap" post shared by Jade on Instagram, the superstar rapper's daughter showed her 3 million followers just what went down on their engagement day, Feb. 4.

The full caption reads, "casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11."

To the sounds of popping Champagne and with a killer all-black look — that consisted of a black leather shearling coat, black jeans, heels, and a matching shoulder bag — Jade, 27, showed off her new rock. McClintock complemented his wife-to-be's outfit in a black overcoat, slim-fitting khakis, a white button-up and tan Chelsea boots.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock. Erika Christine Photography

The oval-cut diamond is attached to a shiny, thin gold band — perfectly matching the golden-hued Champagne central to their engagement photos.

Friends, stars and fans have been commenting on the podcast host's post, congratulating her on the monumental moment.

Singers Aly and AJ wrote, "You're all grown up 🥹 congrats Hailie! ❤️😍." Her sister Alaina Scott congratulated her too, writing, "😭😭😭 couldn't be happier for the two of you🍾 can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys❤️."

Even the Detroit Pistons gave the former Michigan residents well wishes, saying, "Congratulations!"

Erika Christine Photography

The couple has been dating since 2016, when they met while students at Michigan State University, according to the Daily Mail, and Jade's father has been supportive since.

Jades's rapper dad briefly mentioned his daughter and McClintock in a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where the boxer was asked if Jade had any kids of her own.

"No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said of his daughter, who's been referenced nearly two dozen times in his songs across his career. "She's made me proud for sure."

Eminem has mentioned his daughter in the songs "Hailie's Song" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and the rapper even featured his daughter in the song "My Dad's Gone Crazy."