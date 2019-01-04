Eminem's Daughter Hailie, 23, Shares Sexy Bikini Pic from New Year's Vacation

Eminem‘s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is all grown up and a pro social media influencer.

The rapper’s daughter (whose mom is the rapper’s ex Kim Mathers) just shared a stunning bikini snap from her vacation to Australia. She traveled down under for the new year and posted a throwback to her time chilling in an indoor pool in Wolgan Valley on Thursday.

“I don’t think i’ll ever stop posting about this place #tbt,” she captioned the photo.

Hailie also had a busy few weeks leading up to her holiday away. The Michigan State University graduate celebrated her Christmas Day birthday a week early with friends and family and shared a snap from her party, which appeared to be in a nightclub.

She wore a long-sleeve black mini dress for the celebration. “#tbt to celebrating my birthday with friends and family last weekend. i wiiiiiish i got better pics with this dress. guess i’ll just have to wear it again 🤷🏼‍♀️”

On December 25, the day of her actual birthday, she shared a snap from her party, posting a photo blowing out the candles on her cake writing, “Happy birthday to me & happy holidays to you.”

Eminem, 46, has rapped about his daughter in numerous songs throughout his career, including the 2004 hit “Mockingbird” and included several references about her on his latest album, Revival.

He dedicated the track “Castle” entirely to Scott, which is written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, giving listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood.

In a June 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, Hailie spoke about her close relationship with her dad. When asked if he was supportive of her, Scott answered: “Of course, we are very close.”

Hailie, who graduated college with a degree in psychology, told the Daily Mail that she said she wasn’t sure what’s next for her professionally.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, explaining that she has no interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a musician. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”

At the time of her interview, she was spending time in Detroit, Michigan with her mom and half-siblings, Whitney and Parker, living in her own house nearby.

Last summer, she joined her dad on the road during his various festival performances, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Governors Ball in New York City.

“[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities,” Hailie captioned a series of photos on Instagram which included a peek of her view during Eminem’s headlining Governors Ball set.