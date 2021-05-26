"Ready for allllll the summer days," Hailie Jade Scott wrote on Instagram, posting a mirror selfie in a white triangle bikini

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Suits Up for Summer in a White Knit Bikini and Bucket Hat

Hailie Jade Scott has broken the "no white after Labor Day" rule, just a few days shy of Memorial Day weekend.

The 25-year-old daughter of Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott took to Instagram on Tuesday with a beach-ready look, sporting a white knit two-piece bikini. "Ready for allllll the summer days," she wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She accessorized the ensemble with a baby blue bucket hat, printed with daisies, and a metallic beaded choker necklace. Hailie also gave a glimpse at her chic white-washed bathroom in the mirror selfie, which has since racked up more than 200,000 likes.

Hailie was met with adoration in the comments. "So you got a workout routine for us to follow orrrr," wrote one follower. "Absolutely gorgeous," read another response.

The Michigan State University graduate has served some quality looks in recent years, while accumulating 2.1 million Instagram followers. She most notably channeled Ariana Grande in her 2019 Halloween look, donning the artist's signature high ponytail, winged eyeliner, thigh-high boots and a plaid shirtdress.

Hailie Jade Halloween makeup Credit: Hailie Jade/Instagram

She's been somewhat of a public figure since she was a child, inspiring her dad's 2002 track "Hailie's Song," as well as his 2004 single "Mockingbird" and his ninth studio album Revival, which dropped in 2017.

Hailie has commented on her tight-knit relationship with her rapper dad, 48, in the past. "Of course, we are very close," she told Daily Mail in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: Eminem Celebrates 12 Years of Sobriety: 'Clean Dozen, in the Books!'

Eminem has also praised his daughter. "She's made me proud for sure," he said last year on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. He also adopted daughters Alaina, 28, daughter of Kim's late twin sister, and Whitney, 19, Kim's daughter with a former partner.