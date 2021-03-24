Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Shows Off Her Spring-Ready Style After Shopping Haul

The Michigan State graduate accessorized her denim look with a clear '90s-inspired belt, a black bag, hoop earrings and a pink fuzzy pink headband

Hailie Jade Scott is ready for warmer weather!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old daughter of Eminem and ex-wife Kim Mathers posted an Instagram photo showing off her look of the day: a white bodysuit, a super cropped sweater and light wash jeans. She paired the outfit with a clear belt, a black bag, hoop earrings and a pink fuzzy pink headband.

"not me in my fuzzy pink headband taking a mirror selfie again," the influencer captioned her post. "⚠️ mini spring fashion haul on my stories right now⚠️"

She continued, "sharing this outfit there & links to some other things that I picked up for spring 🌸"

Scott's followers seemingly loved her spring outfit inspo in the comment section, with one writing, "That cut off sweater is tooooo cute!!!"

"ughhh love this outfit 😻😻" a second person added.

In 2019, the Michigan State University graduate made headlines when she effortlessly channeled pop star Ariana Grande by wearing her signature high ponytail, winged eyeliner, thigh-high boots and plaid shirtdress.

Scott accessorized with a choker necklace and a lollipop, recreating the viral moment from 2018 when Grande and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands and enjoying lollipops during an outing in New York City.

To describe her look, Scott added an emoji-filled caption alongside her photo.

"💍💍💍💍💍💍💍," the Instagram star wrote, referencing Grande's song "7 Rings" from her album Thank U, Next, which led fans to mistakenly think that Scott was engaged.

"I thought for a second you was [sic] engaged with the rings! Haha Slay as always girl. Love this look," one commenter wrote.

Scott, who boasts 2.1 million followers on Instagram, has been the subject of several of Eminem's songs, including "Hailie's Song" from 2002, his 2004 hit "Mockingbird" and his latest album Revival. She has also publicly spoken about her tight-knit relationship with her father.