Hailie Jade Scott is ready for Halloween!

Eminem’s famous daughter, 23, is giving us major fall makeup inspiration with her latest Instagram selfie.

“kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY,” Scott captioned the photo sporting blown-out orange eyeshadow, a fierce winged eyeliner and peachy nude lipstick.

Scott’s followers appreciated her uplifting words. “Self love is key! I dig your motivational posts,” one Instagram user wrote. Another said simply, “The caption is adorable.”

Lately, Scott has been soaking up every minute of fall. She recently posted a photo of herself in a field wearing a puffer vest and boots. “Don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful michigan fall foliage,” she wrote, asking followers to share where they were enjoying fall.

She also celebrated the first day of fall in September by sharing a photo posing with sunflowers and a mini wagon.

Along with her Halloween makeup and fall foliage pics, the fashionable star, who graduated college with a degree in psychology, gave her Instagram followers plenty of summer festival looks to swoon over during Lollapalooza in Chicago.

From the very beginning of the four-day music event to the last day — which featured live performances from Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, and The Chainsmokers — Scott appeared to be enjoying every moment with her friends.

“swinging into the best long weekend of the summer 🎵🖤🎶” she wrote on Instagram alongside two images of herself smiling as she sat in a hanging basket chair.

Days later, she shared a colorful snap of herself wearing a cutoff Van Halen shirt, high-waisted striped shorts and sneakers, posing in front of a pastel Lollapalooza graphic wall.

Scott made sure to capture every moment with her friends by creating an entire Instagram Highlight dedicated to photos from the musical festival. But by the time their fun came to an end, Scott said she was ready for some rest and recovery.

“Lolla, I love you but I’m feeling hella thankful that I have a year to recuperate before I attempt to survive you again ✌️” she jokingly captioned a photo of herself sitting in front of a “Lolla” sign.