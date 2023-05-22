Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Launches Clothing Line: 'It's Official!!'

The daughter of rap icon Eminem is releasing new clothes in association with her podcast Just a Little Shady

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 22, 2023 12:25 PM
Photo: Hailie Jade/instagram

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, is getting in on the merch game.

Jade, 27, who recently celebrated an engagement to her boyfriend of six years, announced a brand new project to her 3.1 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

To deliver the news, the Just a Little Shady podcast creator sat down and filmed a get-ready-with-me video in which she painted her face and talked about the new clothing and merch line associated with the hit pod.

She opened the video saying, "Get ready with me to launch my very first merch line," while wearing a crewneck sweater from her debut collection and priming her face before getting into the makeup look.

Hailie Jade/instagram

As she was applying product to her face, Jade said that she had been working on this line "for like almost a year at this point" because she didn't want to cut corners, and wanted to make sure that what she put out was not only "super comfortable" but could also be worn as a "regular" clothing line, not overly branded merchandise.

In order to achieve the goal of comfort and style, Jade went with embroidered monochromatic, tone-on-tone athleisure styles, which she showed off in the announcement video in a black colorway with the words "just a little shady" in small print across the right side of her chest.

Jade said the final products not only meet her expectations but are "so comfortable that I could literally wear them every single day."

All of these designs – including the one in the video, the other colorways, the T-shirts, the sweatpants, the baseball hats and even the website – came from the brain of Jade herself, who created them with the skills she picked up while attending online classes at the Parsons School of Design during her time as a psychology student at Michigan State University.

To end the video, Jade videotaped herself pushing the website live, clicking the button, and saying, "It's Official!"

Before this announcement video, the star teased the new designs, modeling them with her fiancé Evan McClintock in all the colorways in an Instagram Reel.

Fans of Jade and her podcast, which takes its name from her rapper dad's nickname, are already clamoring to get their hands on the limited designs, commenting things like, "I've been waiting for this since you launched the podcast!!," "I ordered one of everything and two of each sweatshirt. Went a little overboard but no regrets! These designs are so cute!!!!," and "Oh I'm runnnnning to the website!"

The new designs are now available for purchase on justalittleshadypodcast.com

