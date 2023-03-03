Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Giant Flower as a Shirt at Paris Fashion Week — See the Daring Look

The model rocked the backless top at the Loewe show

Published on March 3, 2023 11:00 AM
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion.

The model, 31, was blooming as she rocked a unique green anthurium flower top as she attended the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The backless top's light green and pink design is based on an anthurium plant, which is also known as the flamingo flower, and showed off a hint of Ratajkowski's stomach. She teamed the head-turning look, which had been tied at the back, with baggy black pants, a chic updo and sandals.

Also in attendance at the brand's fashion show were supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Jamie Dornan and Romeo Beckham's model girlfriend Mia Regan, who also stood out in a dress with a large face printed on it.

During New York Fashion Week last month, Ratajkowski swapped a spot on the FROW for the runway, closing the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show wearing an all-black lingerie-inspired look.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"Closing the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo," Burch wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of Ratajkowski strutting down the runway. "This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. #ToryBurchFW23 #ToryBurch."

The My Body author sported a sleeveless satin corseted top and paired it with a midi skirt and fishnet stockings, with her hair parted in the center and pulled back.

Ratajkowski frequently models for Tory Burch and she also starred in the Spring 2023 campaign for the brand. In the campaign launch last month, she appeared in several ads alongside her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who turns 2 on Wednesday.

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway during the Tory Burch A/W 2023 New York Fashion Week show
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ratajkowski shares her son with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, who she split from in July 2022 after four years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time that it was Ratajkowski's decision to split.

Starring in the Tory Burch campaign isn't the first time Sylvester has had a glimpse into the fashion industry.

Last month, the little boy accompanied Ratajkowski on a Versace shoot after she was revealed as the face of the fashion brand's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. And Sylvester even got to meet legendary fashion icon Donatella Versace on the shoot.

In a snapshot shared to Ratajkowski's Instagram Story, Versace, 67, could be seen holding Sly, who sported a tie-dye shirt and pink Crocs. "Sly and his auntie @donatella_versace 💫💜," Ratajkowski wrote alongside the picture.

