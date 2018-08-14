Emily Ratajkowski Embraced Her Nip-Slip on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski drew some of her own blurred lines for her latest Instagram post. The 27-year-old model and actress, who is known for her revealing – and equally empowering – social media photos, just took her strategy to the next level by posting a photo of a wardrobe malfunction, which she made sure to censor to adhere to Instagram’s guidelines.

In the black-and-white snap, Ratajkowski is seen dining out in a slinky, low-cut dress, which led to a nip slip. Instead of taking the shot again, the model blurred out her nipple. She also wore an “S” initial necklace (likely as a nod to her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard) and her dazzling two-stone engagement ring.

Ratajkowski has been very vocal about embracing her sexuality on social media and using Instagram has a platform to break down taboos and empower women.

“The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men’s desires,” she wrote in an 2016 essay for Lena Dunham‘s Lenny newsletter. “To me, ‘sexy’ is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female.”

The actress also shared that she’s received backlash for her appearance since she was young, but she remains unapologetic about posting photos that make her feel confident and come from a place of empowerment.

“I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies,” she said. “Life cannot be dictated by the perceptions of others, and I wish the world had made it clear to me that people’s reactions to my sexuality were not my problems, they were theirs.”

“Honoring our sexuality as women is a messy, messy business, but if we don’t try, what do we become?”