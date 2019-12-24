Emily Ratajkowski Has Worn These Sneakers So Many Times, We’ve Officially Lost Count

Image zoom SplashNews.com; Vivien Killilea/Getty; SplashNews.com

What’s sustainable, comfortable, and from a brand Meghan Markle wears? Emily Ratajkowski’s most-loved sneakers, that’s what.

The model was recently photographed walking around Los Angeles. Comfort appeared to be key for this outing (perhaps she was doing some last-minute holiday shopping?), with Emrata opting for a black catsuit from Inamorata. She styled the comfy one piece with elevated pieces that added some glamour, including a Chanel chain belt, a light brown leather trench coat, and cat-eye sunglasses from Oliver Peoples. But ultimately, it was her streamlined white Veja sneakers that stole the show.

Sure, they’re super simple and don’t have any extravagant bells and whistles (like a platform sole or a bold print), but therein lies the shoe’s appeal. Its no-fuss design lends itself well to just about every outfit you could imagine.

That’s probably why Emily has sported her Vejas on repeat all year. She wore the sneakers in the summer with everything from denim shorts to a floral-print mini dress, in the fall with a cow-print set from Miaou, and now in the winter with crisp white jeans.

The sneaker’s sleek, pair-with-everything design plays a large role in its allure, but it’s also important to note that Veja shoes are made to “make a difference” (eco-friendly shoppers, this one’s for you): Its kicks are crafted from leather that’s been sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms and tanned according to REACH norms. The lining is made from organic rubber, while the soles are wild Amazonian rubber. According to the brand’s website, each stage of the sneaker production process has a positive impact — so both in substance and in style, these are sneakers that will stand the test of time.

Add a new pair of sneakers to your shoe lineup by scooping up Emily’s exact Veja sneakers, plus similar styles you can reach for year after year, below.

