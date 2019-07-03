Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cheeky and Flaunts Her Thong Tan Lines in a Racy Nude Photo

It’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski loves a sexy swimsuit — all you have to do is scroll through the model’s Instagram to see her extensive collection of itty-bitty bathing suits. She even brought her love of swimwear to the masses with her own line, Inamorata Swim. But sometimes, Ratajkowski, 28, takes things a step further and sports only her birthday suit and tan lines.

The star did just that in her latest risqué Instagram post, where she turned her back to the camera as she stood completely nude in a pool. Ratajkowski showed just a hint of side boob, and also flaunted a visible thong tan line on her butt from a bikini bottom she had worn in the sun.

“Besado por el sol,” the model captioned the steaming hot pic (which translates to “Kissed by the sun”).

Her tan line likely came from the sexy, high-rise thong bikini she wore just one day prior while frolicking in the ocean.

“Grab your butt and go,” Ratajkowski wrote on a video shared on her Instagram in the swimsuit.

Though the model’s proud to show off her curves on social media now, that wasn’t always the case.

“I’m really about body positivity. For me I grew up, I developed super young. I was criticized. At 13 I felt really ashamed of my body and I’ve come full circle,” Ratajkowski recently told PEOPLE.

She added: “Now I’m like, do your thing! I really want young girls to see that and feel that way about themselves.”