Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'

On her High Low podcast, Ratajkowski dove into the negative aspects of dating

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 27, 2023 12:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is single and ready to mingle — just not with everyone watching.

The model, author and activist got candid about her experiences dating in the public eye on the most recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

Ratajkowski, who was recently spotted with comedian Eric Andre after cutting things off with Pete Davidson, said she doesn't really get used to the entire world knowing who she just went on a date with.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet. My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

The My Body author continued, "It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they're like, 'Oh, didn't talk to her last night,' and then you know, there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else."

This makes it even more challenging to date when Ratajkowski wants to keep things casual but also doesn't want to lead people on or get her own feelings hurt.

"It's also been tough because I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up, and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date," she explained.

"They know exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know," she continued. "So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate."

01/07/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre keep close during a date night in New York City. The duo were seen walking with their arms around each other as Emily stunned in a sheer dress. The pair stopped by a Japanese restaurant, followed by a trip to a bar. The 31 year old model has been active on the dating front with <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a>, DJ Orazio Rispo, and artist Jack Greer after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
TheImageDirect.com

All of this interest and attention is new to the star, who admitted she hasn't been truly single since she was 14, meaning not only is she finding out what her adult self truly enjoys for the first time, but she is also doing it under the microscope of the paparazzi.

"When I was in my 20s, I was kind of too afraid of the world and afraid of men to really date," she said. "I remember going on a couple of dates, like at 20, and in between relationships for brief kind of moments, and feeling super uncomfortable, and not having fun with it, and so, this has been kind of my first opportunity to date, and it's been really a great experience."

Ratajkowski has also made headlines in recent months when she was linked to Brad Pitt, who had her "pretty smitten," following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage.

