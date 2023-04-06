Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors

The supermodel hinted in a recent podcast appearance that she had “started dating someone”

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 12:14 PM
Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is posting flirty photos as Harry Styles dating rumors continue to swirl.

The supermodel posted two steamy photos on her Instagram story Wednesday evening wearing a plunging gold satin blouse and sporting her famous pout.

In the pics, Ratajkowski also wears a nameplate necklace featuring her 2-year-old son's name, Sylvester.

The "are they or aren't they" couple has been making headlines since they were spotted packing on the PDA in Tokyo last month. In photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair look super cozy, passionately kissing on the streets in Japan. A source also recently told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

A few weeks before the PDA-filled outing, the model-actress, 31, was a guest on the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast and as the Daily Mail first noted, revealed she had recently started dating someone.

Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski. Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

"I just started dating someone that I'm kinda like so that feels different," she told host Eileen Kelly. "He's kinda great."

She then inferred that it was a new connection, revealing that prior to this relationship, it didn't take much for her to get over a guy.

"If you'd talked to me four weeks ago… I would be seeing someone and then all of a sudden the way that they'd, like, walk would just be like, ugh," she admitted to Kelly.

In the photos and video obtained by The Daily Mail, Styles, 29, and Ratajkowski can be seen sharing several kisses with each other.

The "As It Was" singer was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while the High Low with EmRata podcast host was seen in a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party; Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman"
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Styles was in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

Reps for Ratajkowski have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment and a representative for Styles, meanwhile, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE last month.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November that actress Olivia Wilde, 39, and Styles were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the "very amicable decision" came amid Styles' continuing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Proves She's the Master of the Naked Dress at 2023 Oscars Afterparty

A source later told PEOPLE of Wilde, "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever."

The mother of two and Styles, who met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020, first stepped out as a couple as they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. (Together, the pair share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.)

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Emily Ratajkowski Revealed She Was Dating Someone 'Kind of Great' Weeks Before Harry Styles Makeout
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Were 'Friendly for a While' Before Being Spotted Kissing: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Kissing in Tokyo
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski 'Is Interested in Seeing' Harry Styles 'Again' amid Dating Rumors: Source
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: John Legend attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
John Legend Has Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Making Out to His Song in Tokyo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Dating Advice Days Before Harry Styles Hookup: Men Are 'Not That Advanced'
Emily Ratajkowski, olivia wilde
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles' Ex Olivia Wilde Seen Mingling at Vanity Fair Oscar Party Just Weeks Ago
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski
No, Harry Styles Did Not Call Emily Ratajkowski His 'Celebrity Crush' in Resurfaced Clip
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Video of Son Sylvester, 2, Exploring Art Gallery in Tokyo
Sebastian Bear McClard attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Emily Ratajkowski's Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Accused of Sexual Misconduct: Report
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Eric André
zendaya, law roach
Watch Zendaya Fix Law Roach's Necklace on the Red Carpet as Duo Squashes Feud Rumors
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn59zupgVo0/ itsjuliebowen's profile picture itsjuliebowen Verified I’m here! HARRY! @harrystyles @harryflorals 21h; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is seen performing on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Julie Bowen Explains Her Flirty Concert Sign to Harry Styles: 'He Could Do Worse Than Me!'
Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Proves She's the Master of the Naked Dress at 2023 Oscars Afterparty
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance
Emily Ratajkowski; Sebastian Bear McClard
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Didn't Have 'Courage' to End Her Marriage 'For a Long Time'