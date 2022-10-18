Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing New Man After Being Linked to Brad Pitt

"She enjoys dating," a source close to the model told PEOPLE of Ratajkowski's current relationship status

By Hedy Phillips
Published on October 18, 2022 07:01 PM
Emily Ratajkowski is Spotted Packing on the PDA With a Man in New York City
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying her newly single life.

After recently being linked to Brad Pitt, the supermodel was spotted kissing a new man in New York City on Oct. 14. Ratajkowski, 31, who was wearing an all-black, off-the-shoulder look with red boots, was seen locking lips with a man who appears to be DJ Orazio Rispo.

The two were seen having dinner in N.Y.C. and seemed to be enjoying each other's company. The date night comes just three months after Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, split up and only a few weeks after she filed for divorce.

A rep for Ratajkowski has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since their split, Ratajkowski has been linked to Brad Pitt and the two "had a few dates," a source previously told PEOPLE. "[Pitt] was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on," the source told PEOPLE. "She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

Emily Ratajkowski is Spotted Packing on the PDA With a Man in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

"Em loves hanging out with Brad," the source tells PEOPLE. "And they will probably see each other again. It has never been serious, though. She is single and happy this way. She enjoys dating, but that's it. She is focused on her [son, Sylvester Apollo] and work. She doesn't want to jump into a new relationship. She was very upset when she filed for divorce. She is in a much better place on her own now and wants to keep it this way."

Despite her divorce being "very rough for her," a source previously told PEOPLE, Ratajkowski is "relieved to be on the other side of it all now." That includes enjoying her newly single life and dating for the first time in a while.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress and model said she is "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever."

"And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," she added.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2020. Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Ratajkowski also described how TikTok has become the perfect medium for her to express herself to her 1.8 million followers without worrying about others' opinions due to its "unfiltered" nature.

"I enjoy vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that," she told the magazine.

On her account, Ratajkowski makes videos about a wide range of gender-related topics, including the #MeToo movement. She admitted to Variety that she gets plenty of criticism for being outspoken about her views on gender equality.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Women seeking attention is always the classic misogyny hot topic. It's really what gets people going, to accuse a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know that really well," she said.

"So, yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: 'The girls who get it, get it.' That's my motto these days," Ratajkowski added.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Enjoying the Freedom' of Being Single for 'Basically the First Time'
W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus
Emily Ratajkowski Shimmers in Barely There Naked Dress and Satin Lingerie
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Spending a Lot of Time Together,' Says Source
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'Have Had a Few Dates': 'There Is an Attraction' (Source)
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years of Marriage
Emily Ratajkowski, Adam Levine
Emily Ratajkowski Weighs In on Adam Levine Scandal: 'Why Do We Blame Women for Men's Mistakes?'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show
angelina jolie, brad pitt
Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids; Pitt Source Calls Allegations 'Untrue'
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source
Jacob Elordi attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jacob Elordi's Dating History: From Zendaya to Olivia Jade
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cik-AFuJrA-/ — Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Is 'Super Happy and in Love' with New Boyfriend, Source Says
Elizabeth Chambers Has Found Love Again and 'Is Super Happy' After Armie Hammer Split: Source
angelina jolie and brad pitt
Angelina Jolie's Former Company Claims Brad Pitt 'Masterminded' Plan to 'Seize Control' of Winery