Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying her newly single life.

After recently being linked to Brad Pitt, the supermodel was spotted kissing a new man in New York City on Oct. 14. Ratajkowski, 31, who was wearing an all-black, off-the-shoulder look with red boots, was seen locking lips with a man who appears to be DJ Orazio Rispo.

The two were seen having dinner in N.Y.C. and seemed to be enjoying each other's company. The date night comes just three months after Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, split up and only a few weeks after she filed for divorce.

A rep for Ratajkowski has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since their split, Ratajkowski has been linked to Brad Pitt and the two "had a few dates," a source previously told PEOPLE. "[Pitt] was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on," the source told PEOPLE. "She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

TheImageDirect.com

"Em loves hanging out with Brad," the source tells PEOPLE. "And they will probably see each other again. It has never been serious, though. She is single and happy this way. She enjoys dating, but that's it. She is focused on her [son, Sylvester Apollo] and work. She doesn't want to jump into a new relationship. She was very upset when she filed for divorce. She is in a much better place on her own now and wants to keep it this way."

Despite her divorce being "very rough for her," a source previously told PEOPLE, Ratajkowski is "relieved to be on the other side of it all now." That includes enjoying her newly single life and dating for the first time in a while.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress and model said she is "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever."

"And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," she added.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2020. Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Ratajkowski also described how TikTok has become the perfect medium for her to express herself to her 1.8 million followers without worrying about others' opinions due to its "unfiltered" nature.

"I enjoy vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that," she told the magazine.

On her account, Ratajkowski makes videos about a wide range of gender-related topics, including the #MeToo movement. She admitted to Variety that she gets plenty of criticism for being outspoken about her views on gender equality.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Women seeking attention is always the classic misogyny hot topic. It's really what gets people going, to accuse a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know that really well," she said.

"So, yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: 'The girls who get it, get it.' That's my motto these days," Ratajkowski added.