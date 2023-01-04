Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her 'Teenage Dirtbag' Years in a Set of Throwback Instagrams

January is often a time to reflect, and Emily Ratajkowski is doing just that.

The model shared a couple snaps from her younger years to Instagram on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse into what she was like before her rise to fame.

A new year's start brings up memories of the past, most of the time inspired by the familiar faces the holiday season brings you. Or the photo albums your parents sentimentally bring out and showcase at family gatherings!

Whatever the case was for Ratajkowski, she was clearly reflecting on her teenage years this new year.

In her photo set, which she captioned with lyrics from Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" — "'cause I'm just a teenage dirtbag baby" — Ratajkowski, 31, shared two photos of her younger self.

The first photo depicts a teenage Ratajkowski sitting on the floor, leaning against her friend, sitting on a bed. Her outfit is quintessential late 2000s early 2010s fashion; skin-tight skinny jeans tucked into red booties with a striped button-up shirt and a cardigan.

The second photo is a candid of her surrounded by a group of friends. Teenage Ratajkowski is wearing another outfit perfectly encapsulating the era. She is wearing a baroque print top, an army green cardigan and that same suede choker that had everyone wore in the mid-aughts.

Ratajkowski is right on trend with her Insta share. Her reference to the trending TikTok audio derived from Wheatus' song falls in line with the way social media users are showing off their teenage shenanigans and aesthetics.

Fans are loving the photos of Ratajowski's teenage years in California. Some even commented on how much these photos mean after reading her book, My Body. One fan commented that they wanted to "give little emrata a big hug and thank you."

The throwback photos come on the heels of Ratajkowski's New Year's vacation with friends following her split from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

The Inamorata swimwear founder celebrated by sharing photos from her getaway on a glowing, multi-colored dance floor. In other photos and videos, Ratajkowski danced in a silver mesh dress. Just days later, she shared more photos from her vacation in which she can be seen wearing a selection of bright bikinis and laying in a spa during some downtime.

Ratajkowski's NYE festivities came days after a source told PEOPLE that she is "single and totally happy" after she and Davidson called it quits following two months of dating.

"She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time," the insider said. "She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."