Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing Artist Jack Greer After Being Linked to Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski is playing the field.

Ratajkowski, who has recently been linked to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, was seen passionately kissing N.Y. artist Jack Greer.

The two were seen Wednesday sharing a kiss and embracing each other on a New York City sidewalk while bundled up in coats before parting ways.

Since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester, in September Ratajkowski has been dating around.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Following her divorce, Ratajkowski, 31, told Harper's Bazaar that she was feeling all the "emotions" of being newly single.

"I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay," she said.

In fact, her split from Bear-McClard made Ratajkowski single for "basically the first time" in her life, she told Variety in October.

"And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," she added.

Though Ratajkowski has been dating around, she hasn't gotten serious with any of the people she's been linked to as of yet. A source told PEOPLE that she's "trying to keep her options open after everything she went through with her ex-husband."

She revealed on her podcast, High Low, this week that she's dipped a toe into dating apps for the first time ever, though she's skeptical that it'll be useful.

"I was like, 'f— it,' " she said to listeners while perusing the app. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

While browsing, Ratajkowski mentioned how "white" the app is and also gave a nod to the number of women who had sent her messages. She wasn't sure it would truly find her what she's looking for, though.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she said. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Backgrid

Prior to Greer and Davidson, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt and Orazio Rispo.

In September, Ratajkowski was spending "a lot" of time with Pitt, a source told PEOPLE, though they weren't dating "formally." In recent weeks, she's been spotted out with Davidson. In November, a source told PEOPLE they were "seeing each other," and they were seen together at a New York Knicks game at the end of the month.

"Emily continues to spend time with Pete," a source previously told PEOPLE. The pair were also photographed embracing on his Nov. 16 birthday.

"She finds him charming and funny," added the source. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."

Despite a source telling PEOPLE in early December that the couple was "going strong," Davidson was seen at a New York Rangers game with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders last week and again with her just days ago.