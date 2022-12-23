Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing Artist Jack Greer After Being Linked to Pete Davidson

Ratajkowski has been dating around since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 23, 2022 03:00 PM
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Hot and Heavy With New York Based Artist Jack Greer.
Photo: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski is playing the field.

Ratajkowski, who has recently been linked to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, was seen passionately kissing N.Y. artist Jack Greer.

The two were seen Wednesday sharing a kiss and embracing each other on a New York City sidewalk while bundled up in coats before parting ways.

Since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester, in September Ratajkowski has been dating around.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Craig Barritt/Getty

Following her divorce, Ratajkowski, 31, told Harper's Bazaar that she was feeling all the "emotions" of being newly single.

"I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay," she said.

In fact, her split from Bear-McClard made Ratajkowski single for "basically the first time" in her life, she told Variety in October.

"And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," she added.

Though Ratajkowski has been dating around, she hasn't gotten serious with any of the people she's been linked to as of yet. A source told PEOPLE that she's "trying to keep her options open after everything she went through with her ex-husband."

She revealed on her podcast, High Low, this week that she's dipped a toe into dating apps for the first time ever, though she's skeptical that it'll be useful.

"I was like, 'f— it,' " she said to listeners while perusing the app. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it."

While browsing, Ratajkowski mentioned how "white" the app is and also gave a nod to the number of women who had sent her messages. She wasn't sure it would truly find her what she's looking for, though.

"I feel like this app is a little bit white," she said. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Pete Davisdon Emily Ratajkowski
Backgrid

Prior to Greer and Davidson, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt and Orazio Rispo.

In September, Ratajkowski was spending "a lot" of time with Pitt, a source told PEOPLE, though they weren't dating "formally." In recent weeks, she's been spotted out with Davidson. In November, a source told PEOPLE they were "seeing each other," and they were seen together at a New York Knicks game at the end of the month.

"Emily continues to spend time with Pete," a source previously told PEOPLE. The pair were also photographed embracing on his Nov. 16 birthday.

"She finds him charming and funny," added the source. "He is a passionate guy and plans great dates. Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered."

Despite a source telling PEOPLE in early December that the couple was "going strong," Davidson was seen at a New York Rangers game with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders last week and again with her just days ago.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She's on Dating Apps Amid Pete Davidson Romance
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says
Emily Ratajkowski is Spotted Packing on the PDA With a Man in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing New Man After Being Linked to Brad Pitt
Dionne Warwick, Pete Davidson
Dionne Warwick Says She'll 'Be Dating Pete Davidson Next' in Hilarious Tweet 
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Going Strong' and 'Getting More Serious,' Says Source
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy Courtside in NYC: 'She Finds Him Charming'
Kenan Thompson Says Pete Davidson Gets All the Women Because He's 'Just a Good-Hearted Person'
Kenan Thompson Shares Pete Davidson's Secret Dating Weapon: 'He's Just a Good-Hearted Person'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Happy' Since Gaining Weight After 'Really Scary' Weight Loss
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
Emily Ratajkowski's interview with Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski on Her Split from Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard: 'I Feel All the Emotions'
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Lists Staten Island Home for $1.3 Million After Announcing Move to Brooklyn — See Inside!
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Embracing in First P.D.A. Since Romance News
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Enjoying the Freedom' of Being Single for 'Basically the First Time'
Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvestyer
All About Emily Ratajkowski's Son, Sylvester Apollo Bear
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Spending a Lot of Time Together,' Says Source