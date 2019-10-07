Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore These Boots Three Days in a Row — and You Can Shop Them at Nordstrom

Image zoom Getty (3)

Emily Ratajkowski is breaking out her fall boots — and she’s already making it known which pair is her favorite.

While we love to watch the 28-year-old model strut the runways during fashion week, it’s her off-duty style we find ourselves gushing over even more. So needless to say, when she stepped out in the same pair of black, pointy toe leather boots three days in a row, we noticed.

Our eyes were immediately drawn to her boots when we first spotted her wearing them with a burnt orange blazer, high-waisted black denim, and a large buckle belt during a photo shoot for Beats headphones in New York City. Then, when she rocked them the following evening with a black slip skirt and crop top, we hastily took note. And when she packed them for a trip to Rhode Island over the weekend, and wore them for the third day in a row to an exclusive party, it was enough to let us know she is officially obsessed.

The gorgeous boots she can’t stop wearing are from Schutz, a Brazilian footwear brand that has an impressive star-studded fan list, which includes Ashley Graham, Kristen Bell, Ashley Benson, and even Kate Middleton. Ratajkowski’s beloved Maryana Pointy Toe boots have a crocodile-embossed finish that gives them a chic southwestern-inspired style, perfect if you’re looking for a fall statement boot. The best news? You can shop them at Nordstrom.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Schutz Maryana Pointy Toe Boot, $289.95; nordstrom.com

The celeb-loved pointed-toe boots have a sleek three-inch heel that makes them versatile enough to wear with practically any outfit, and Emrata is giving us all the look inspo we could ever need. Pair them with a blazer and dark-wash denim for the office, or with an oversized sweater and leather leggings for a night out with the girls — the outfit possibilities are endless.

Ringing in at $290, Emrata’s boots are definitely an investment piece, but one that she makes a moving case for. However, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly croc leather boot to add to your closet, we’ve gone ahead and found five similar styles that are just as cute (but much more affordable). Scroll down to shop them!

Image zoom Macy's

Buy It! Franco Sarto Shannon Boots, $229; macys.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Triumph Knee High Boot, $149.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Oakland Croc Embossed Western Boot, $139.96 (orig. $199.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Shanta Bootie, $129.95–$131.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Women’s Cal Booties, $57 (orig. $90); walmart.com