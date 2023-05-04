Emily Ratajkowski Says She Would Date a Woman If the 'Right One Came Along'

The model and mother of one split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year

By
Published on May 4, 2023 04:18 PM
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski says she's open to dating women.

"I would love to," the 31-year-old model revealed in a new interview with HommeGirls magazine.

She added, "Waiting for the right one to come along. I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me and I'll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!'"

Ratajkowski's dating life — since her split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 — has been a new chapter for the mother of one, who is seemingly enjoying the experience.

"This is the first time I've ever been single in my life," she shared. "I'm proud of myself. Younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I'm not in that era anymore."

And while she has only gone on one date from a dating app, the mother of 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear (whom she shares with her ex-husband) said she is glad for her friends to set her up: "I'm really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people."

Recently, Ratajkowski has been linked to Harry Styles, and before that, she was tied to comedian Eric André. The Gone Girl actress has also dated Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Through it all, the My Body author has been candid about the challenges of dating publicly.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gotham/FilmMagic

"It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows," she said on an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

"They know exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know," she continued. "So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate."

As for dating while in the public eye, Ratajkowski said in the HommeGirls interview that she is keeping an even keel about it all.

"I would definitely love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof. It's definitely just part of the game… But naw, when people hate on my dating life, it's just uncool. Let me live. I've been through some s---. I want to have some fun sometimes."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
