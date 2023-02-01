Emily Ratajkowski Says She Still Has Her Wedding Ring 4 Months After Filing for Divorce

Emily Ratajkowski kept her wedding ring after her divorce.

On Monday's installment of her podcast High Low with EmRata, the model, author, and activist spoke with actress Tommy Dorfman, who told Ratajkowski that seeing her go through divorce helped Dorfman know "I'm not alone."

Ratajkowski, 31, confessed, "I love a divorce story ... "

Asked by Dorfman what she did with her ring, she said, "I still have it."

Ratajkowski explained, "Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself that I have to be like, 'Oh that's sad.' I literally say to people 'Good for you.' "

Sharing why she doesn't believe "divorce is a sad thing," the star told Dorfman, 30, "I know a lot of people who are unhappily married for a very long time because they're so afraid of divorce and I don't think that's a good way to live."

The two ended the podcast by giving "cheers to divorce."

Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard, who welcomed son Sylvester Apollo in March 2021, filed for divorce in September. They were married for four years.

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski opened up about dating as a celebrity.

The star, who was recently spotted with comedian Eric Andre after cutting things off with Pete Davidson, 29, said on her podcast that she doesn't really get used to the entire world knowing who she just went on a date with.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland

"It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they're like, 'Oh, didn't talk to her last night,' and then you know, there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else," the My Body author said.

This makes it even more challenging to date when Ratajkowski wants to keep things casual but also doesn't want to lead people on or get her own feelings hurt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's also been tough because I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up, and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date," she explained.

"They know exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know," she continued. "So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate."