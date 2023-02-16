Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Her Last Name: 'I'm Polish'

Ratajkowski explained how to pronounce her name backstage as she was getting ready to walk the Tory Burch fall 2023 fashion show in New York City

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 16, 2023 09:09 AM
Emily Ratajkowski poses backstage at Tory Burch Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is giving people a lesson in Polish.

When asked about how to pronounce her last name on the Tory Burch official TikTok page, the 31-year-old model wasted no time.

"Rat-ah-COF-sky," she said in the video, to which the interviewer responded, "Oh my God."

Ratajkowski, who has previously described her heritage as "Polish-Israeli," added, "I'm Polish. That's the pronunciation."

The video was in response to a comment of hers giving people a hint: "It's 🐀🐄🎿everyone! Liana and I are both Eastern European so I was being playful! This is how you say it in Polish!"

The clip was captured backstage as she got ready to walk the Tory Burch fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The Gone Girl star closed out the show sporting a sleeveless satin corseted top that featured a classic rosette detail paired with a midi skirt and fishnet stockings, with her hair parted in the center and pulled back.

"Closing the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo," Burch, 56, wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of Ratajkowski walking the runway.

She added, "This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. #ToryBurchFW23 #ToryBurch."

Ratajkowski frequently models for Burch and currently stars in the spring 2023 campaign for the brand. In the campaign launch last month, the model appeared in several ads alongside her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who turns 2 next month.

The TikTok comes a few days after Ratajkowski and Eric André seemingly confirmed romance rumors in a Valentine's Day post on the comedian's Instagram.

In the shot, he is splayed out on a velvet couch naked (with an arrow-struck heart emoji covering his nether region) while holding a glass of wine, while Ratajkowski's reflection is seen in the mirror behind André wearing nothing but a red mesh lingerie top.

"Happy Valentine's Day," wrote André, 39, under the post. He also shared one of the snapshots to his IG Story, captioned, "Happy Black History Month."

In a recent episode of her podcast, Ratajkowski opened up about dating in the public eye since her split from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, which she noted has "been kind of tricky to navigate."

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

