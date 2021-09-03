Emily Ratajkowski Returns to the Runway at Savage X Fenty, Six Months After Welcoming Baby Sylvester
The model came off maternity leave with a bang, walking in Rihanna's virtual Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 24
Emily Ratajkowski is one hot mama.
Six months after welcoming her first child, son Sylvester Apollo Bear, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model returned to the runway for the third installment of Rihanna's Amazon Prime-sponsored Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Ratajkowski flaunted her famous figure in a shimmery purple drawstring bandeau, matching cheeky bottoms, chunky gold jewelry and leopard-print pumps.
RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Holds Baby Sly, 3 Months, in Matching Bathing Suit: 'Dream Vacation Partner'
The star rocked dark eyeshadow, heavy cheekbone contour and a glossy lip. Her hair was styled in an intricate braid for the virtual fashion show, premiering worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 24.
She's had plenty of practice rocking swimwear since welcoming baby Sly; her maternity leave has included glamorous trips to Turks & Caicos and the Amalfi Coast. In one Instagram snap, she called her baby the "dream vacation partner."
According to a press release, the Savage X Fenty Show she was walking in combines "fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture." It will showcase new designs from the size-inclusive lingerie brand through "subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques."
In February, Forbes reported that Savage X Fenty (which Rihanna debuted back in May 2018) is worth $1 billion.
The company recorded revenue growth of more than 200% last year. It also "increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%," the company said in a statement to WWD.
RELATED: Rihanna Reinvents Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show for a Pandemic Era: 'I'm Proud of My Team'
"In two short years, Savage X Fenty has achieved remarkable success by disrupting the intimates category," Jon Owsley, Co-Managing Partner of L Catterton's Growth Fund, said in a press release.