Emily Ratajkowski Returns to the Runway at Savage X Fenty, Six Months After Welcoming Baby Sylvester

Emily Ratajkowski is one hot mama.

Six months after welcoming her first child, son Sylvester Apollo Bear, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model returned to the runway for the third installment of Rihanna's Amazon Prime-sponsored Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Ratajkowski flaunted her famous figure in a shimmery purple drawstring bandeau, matching cheeky bottoms, chunky gold jewelry and leopard-print pumps.

The star rocked dark eyeshadow, heavy cheekbone contour and a glossy lip. Her hair was styled in an intricate braid for the virtual fashion show, premiering worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 24.

According to a press release, the Savage X Fenty Show she was walking in combines "fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture." It will showcase new designs from the size-inclusive lingerie brand through "subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques."

The company recorded revenue growth of more than 200% last year. It also "increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%," the company said in a statement to WWD.