Emily Ratajkowski Reacts to Her Harry Styles Kissing Photos Going Viral

According to Emily Ratajkowski, her love life is nothing for others to get excited about.

In a new interview with Vogue Spain, the model and actress, 31, who split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, explains that the interest in photos and video caught of her with musician Harry Styles, 29, in Tokyo last month is "very strange."

"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them," she elaborated. "I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage."

"Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life," she continued. "Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don't inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."

As for rumors that she was involved in a feud with Styles' ex, Olivia Wilde, Ratajkowski clarified that no such conflict exists. "I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions," she stated, calling the rumors "just an unfortunate issue."

In photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail in March, Ratajkowski and Styles were captured passionately kissing. A source told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

"Harry and Emily know each other," the source said, adding, "They have been friendly for a while."

Styles and Wilde, 39, ended their relationship in November, sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time, after nearly two years of dating.

Ratajkowski has been actively dating following her divorce from film producer Bear-McClard in 2022. In the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard — to whom she was married to for four years and shares 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear — the model, activist and author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt and dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as well as comedian and Eric André.