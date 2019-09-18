We Found Emily Ratajkowski’s Exact Over-the-Knee Boots on Major Sale — Plus More Celeb-Inspired Styles to Shop

Image zoom ENT / SplashNews.com; SplashNews.com; ENT / SplashNews.com

Fact: celebrities are always ahead of the next season’s hottest trends before anyone else. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at stylish stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner. As some of Hollywood’s most fashionable ladies, it comes as no surprise that the models have already been spotted rocking one of fall’s hottest shoe trends: the knee-high boot. Already spotted on basically everyone who attended New York Fashion Week, the knee-high boot is the shoe of the season. Whether worn in a surprising hue like Emily Ratajkowski’s mustard yellow boots, Hailey Bieber’s stark white leather pair, or classic black as seen on Kendall Jenner, these boots are going to be everywhere this upcoming autumn.

Take it from us — if there’s one boot you’re going to want to add to your fall wardrobe, make it this. While Kendall and Hailey’s ultra-chic Jacquemus boots cost $1,180, scoring this chic look for less is possible. Luckily enough, we’ve even found Emily Ratajkowsi’s exact Rag & Bone mustard-colored boots on major markdown. The Aslen Tall Boot by Rag & Bone is currently on sale for $400 from $995, and with a deal this good, it’s no wonder sizes are selling out fast —so if these babies are in your shopping cart, we suggest checking out ASAP.

Don’t fret if you can’t get your hands on Emily’s exact Rag & Bone boots before they’re gone — there are tons of other fabulous and affordable knee-high boot styles you can shop to get her look for even less! From croc-embossed bold red to chic snake print to classic hues such as black, white, and brown, we’ve picked out six styles that are sure to become your new go-to fall boots for the season (and won’t break the bank).

Scroll down to shop Emily, Hailey, and Kendall’s exact knee-high boots, or get their looks for way less by shopping six of our favorite similar styles now.

Buy It! Rag & Bone Aslen Tall Boot, $400 (orig. $995); rag-bone.com

Buy It! Jacquemus Les Bottes Pantalon Boots, $1,180; shopbop.com

Buy It! The Most Crocodile Knee High Boots, $68.89-$80.89; amazon.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot, $199.95-$299.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nine West Maxim Knee High Boot, $199; zappos.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Zoe Knee High Boot, $149.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tony Bianco Lexie Boot, $346; zappos.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot, $99.98 (orig. $249.95); nordstrom.com