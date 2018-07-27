Emily Ratajkowski is getting a little cheeky.

The model, 27, flaunted her butt in a green Inamorata Swim thong bathing suit as she gave husband Sebastian Bear-McClard a peck on the lips while the couple enjoyed a beach day in Miami.

As she leaned in for the kiss, Ratajkowski placed her hands beneath her backside, showing off her brand-new, two-stone engagement ring, which Bear-McClard gave her four months after the couple’s surprise City Hall wedding.

MEGA

The star posted the photo on her Instagram and jokingly captioned it by saying, “Eww part II.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Ratajkowski’s known for flaunting her bikini bod on social media and earlier this week, showed off her abs in photo wearing a teeny, tiny, orange bikini that got Kim Kardashian West‘s stamp of approval.

“Fresh out,” Ratajkowski captioned the photo, posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Kardashian West gave her thumbs up in the form of three peach emojis (and Paris Hilton responded as well, with a few fire emojis).

RELATED VIDEO: #DateNight: Newlyweds Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Plus More Stars in Sizzling Swimwear

But that’s not even the most Ratajkowski’s stripped down for photos on social media. Only one month after her wedding, the model stripped down completely nude and posed for her husband on Instagram wearing only a straw hat.

She strategically concealed her chest with her arm and angled her body slightly away from the camera to censor the areas that would cause the photo to be removed from the social media platform.

“Posing for my husband like,” Ratajkowski captioned the photograph, which left little to the imagination.

Ratajkowski got plenty of backlash online in the weeks after their unexpected wedding (the pair only began dating a weeks before they tied the knot), but she fired right back to defend their relationship.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks,’” Ratajkowski told Marie Claire in the magazine’s June cover issue. “I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”