Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her recent separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In her cover story for Harper's Bazaar's November 2022 Home issue, the 31-year-old supermodel opened up about her split from the Uncut Gems producer after four years of marriage.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she told the outlet, adding that she's experienced "all of the emotions" since the breakup.

"I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay," she added.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, first split in July, a source telling PEOPLE that it was Ratajkowski's decision. "She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider shared.

A couple of months later, Page Six reported that Ratajkowski filed for divorce from the filmmaker.

In court filings obtained by the outlet, it was revealed that the terms of the divorce have not been resolved between the spouses.

When it comes to her current dating status, Ratajkowski admitted to the publication that she's "gone on dates," but it's a journey that will take some time.

Last week, the My Body author was spotted kissing a new man who appears to be DJ Orazio Rispo. The pair were seen having dinner and passionately kissing outside in New York City on Oct. 14.

Following the news of Ratajkowski's and Bear-McClard's separation, the influencer was also linked to Brad Pitt, 58, a source previously telling PEOPLE that the two "had a few dates," after a mutual friend had introduced Emily to the Oscar-winning actor.

"There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on," the source shared. "She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

The mom of one also talked motherhood with her 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo, whom she and Bear-McClard welcomed in March 2021.

"I've never had such clear priorities before in my life," the best-selling author told Harper's Bazaar. "Number one is Sly, and that's that," she said, adding that he's compelled her to "re-evaluate what's important."

Harper's Bazaar November 2022 Home Issue will be available on newsstands November 1.