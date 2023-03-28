Emily Ratajkowski Shares Dating Advice Days Before Harry Styles Hookup: Men Are 'Not That Advanced'

Emily Ratajkowski has a lot to say about dating.

The model and author opened up on her podcast, High Low with EmRata, last Thursday in a subscriber-only episode about her thoughts on dating as a single mother — just days before she was seen passionately kissing Harry Styles on a Tokyo street.

A podcast listener sent Ratajkowski, 31, a voice note asking what she thought about raising a child alone and trying to date as a single mother. While the listener admitted to reservations about it, Ratajkowski assured her that dating as a single mother isn't all that bad — if you know what you're in for.

"In general, it's not like guys are like, 'Oh my God, I don't wanna be a stepdad' — that's too much pressure," Ratajkowski said of how men don't always consider a long-term commitment when they start dating someone with kids. "I'm so sorry to say this — men think with their d—-. And they're just not that advanced."

Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski went on to say that, in her opinion, women will consider the distant future before going on a first date with a man with children, whereas men are "just not there."

"So they'll be in love with you and they'll be like, 'Oh s—, she has two kids — guess I'm a stepdad."

In opening up about the topic, Ratajkowski also said that as she navigates dating as a mom of 2-year-old Sylvester, she doesn't know that she'll even find someone she wants to settle down with to co-parent.

"I think I definitely would like to have more children — I really love being a mom," she said. "I'm not sure I'm going to find somebody that I want to raise a child with."

Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski continued, "​​I want to be careful about how I say this because I think that having two people raise a child can be really important. I think that, you know, having a father is important, but I also just want to say that I know quite a few women who have done it on their own and they've done incredible jobs and they are fantastic mothers and they have wonderful kids, and I personally have really liked parenting on my own."

Just days after this podcast episode aired, Ratajkowski, who split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, was seen with Styles, 29, in Tokyo.

In photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two got cozy, passionately kissing. A source told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

"Harry and Emily know each other," the source said, adding, "They have been friendly for a while."

Styles and Olivia Wilde ended their relationship in November, sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time, after nearly two years of dating.

Ratajkowski has been actively dating following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. In the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard — to whom she was married to for four years and shares 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear — the model, activist and author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt and dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as well as comedian and Eric André.