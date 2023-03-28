Emily Ratajkowski Shares Dating Advice Days Before Harry Styles Hookup: Men Are 'Not That Advanced'

On an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the model opened up about dating as a mother

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 28, 2023 12:10 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gotham/FilmMagic

Emily Ratajkowski has a lot to say about dating.

The model and author opened up on her podcast, High Low with EmRata, last Thursday in a subscriber-only episode about her thoughts on dating as a single mother — just days before she was seen passionately kissing Harry Styles on a Tokyo street.

A podcast listener sent Ratajkowski, 31, a voice note asking what she thought about raising a child alone and trying to date as a single mother. While the listener admitted to reservations about it, Ratajkowski assured her that dating as a single mother isn't all that bad — if you know what you're in for.

"In general, it's not like guys are like, 'Oh my God, I don't wanna be a stepdad' — that's too much pressure," Ratajkowski said of how men don't always consider a long-term commitment when they start dating someone with kids. "I'm so sorry to say this — men think with their d—-. And they're just not that advanced."

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski
Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Ratajkowski went on to say that, in her opinion, women will consider the distant future before going on a first date with a man with children, whereas men are "just not there."

"So they'll be in love with you and they'll be like, 'Oh s—, she has two kids — guess I'm a stepdad."

In opening up about the topic, Ratajkowski also said that as she navigates dating as a mom of 2-year-old Sylvester, she doesn't know that she'll even find someone she wants to settle down with to co-parent.

"I think I definitely would like to have more children — I really love being a mom," she said. "I'm not sure I'm going to find somebody that I want to raise a child with."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski. Kevin Winter/Getty; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Ratajkowski continued, "​​I want to be careful about how I say this because I think that having two people raise a child can be really important. I think that, you know, having a father is important, but I also just want to say that I know quite a few women who have done it on their own and they've done incredible jobs and they are fantastic mothers and they have wonderful kids, and I personally have really liked parenting on my own."

Just days after this podcast episode aired, Ratajkowski, who split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, was seen with Styles, 29, in Tokyo.

In photos and videos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two got cozy, passionately kissing. A source told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

"Harry and Emily know each other," the source said, adding, "They have been friendly for a while."

Styles and Olivia Wilde ended their relationship in November, sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time, after nearly two years of dating.

Ratajkowski has been actively dating following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. In the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard — to whom she was married to for four years and shares 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear — the model, activist and author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt and dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as well as comedian and Eric André.

