Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles' Ex Olivia Wilde Seen Mingling at Vanity Fair Oscar Party Just Weeks Ago

Just weeks before Emily Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Harry Styles on a Tokyo street, she was chatting with his famous ex Olivia Wilde at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

On Oscars night, March 12, Hollywood's hottest came out for the awards show and its many afterparties, including Vanity Fair's annual fête. At the party, Ratajkowski and Wilde were snapped in a photo together with model Adwoah Aboah while chatting on a couch. Aboah and Ratajkowski leaned together on one couch for the picture, while Wilde leaned over from the next couch over.

Wilde and Ratajkowski were also spotted by fans last summer at Styles' Paris concert, and pictures and videos of the two circulated on Twitter.

Fast forward to this past weekend, and Ratajkowski was seen on video making out with Styles in Tokyo, following the singer's last concert of the Asian leg of his tour.

In the videos and pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the "As It Was" singer and the model are seen passionately kissing. In video clips posted on Saturday by a Styles fan account, the English singer-songwriter, 29, was dancing in the street with the model and activist, 31. In another video, the pair could be seen locking lips next to a gray van as John Legend's hit song "Dope" blared in the background, seemingly coming from a bar.

"Making out to Dope. So dope 😎," Legend, 44, shared in his playful Twitter post, quipping in the caption of a similar Instagram post, "Happy to help."

A source told PEOPLE over the weekend that "Harry and Emily know each other," noting, "They have been friendly for a while."

A representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for Styles, meanwhile, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Last November, Styles and Wilde, 39, called it quits after nearly two years of dating, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

The two, who met and started dating while working on their movie Don't Worry Darling, parted ways due to their differing priorities, a source told PEOPLE.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source said. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," added the source of the pair. Added a friend: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Since then, Styles has taken his Love on Tour on the road, touring in South America, Australia and Asia. His tour will continue in Europe in May.

Ratajkowski has been actively dating following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. In the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard — to whom she was married to for four years and shares 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear — the model, activist and author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt and dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as well as comedian and Eric André.