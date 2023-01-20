See Emily Ratajkowski 'Do [Her] Own Stunts' in the Nude in Dramatic Video from Set

The model shared behind-the-scenes snapshots and video from a photoshoot that saw her dangling from the ceiling in a harness, heels — and nothing else

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 20, 2023 05:00 PM
EmRata
Photo: EmRata/instagram

You just can't help falling for Emily Ratajkowski. In this case, literally.

The 31-year-old model and author shared a series of posts to Instagram on Friday, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the stunts she pulled for a recent shoot.

In the photos and video, Ratajkowski (a recent Hunter College commencement speaker!) is seen dangling from the ceiling in nothing but heels and a harness. And in a testament to her modeling skills, Ratajkowski makes being nearly nude, dropped rapidly from two cables, and asked to add in some graceful arm and leg movements, look effortless and elegant.

The model playfully captioned the post, "I do my own stunts 😎" and received praise for her bravery from fellow models in the comments. Alton Mason commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥," Chantel Jeffries wrote, "Stay fly 😍," and Irina Shayk left the same flame emojis as Mason.

Ratajkowski's shoot was led by the artist TORSO, who has photographed campaigns for Mugler, Diesel, and Jean Paul Gaultier and shot celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Julia Fox, and Bella Hadid. He reposted the model's shot to his own stories and tagged photographers Inez and Vinoodh and the brand Viktor & Rolf.

This project comes just after Ratajkowski was announced as the Face of Viktor & Rolf's fragrance Flowerbomb. She told PEOPLE about what the scent and campaign mean to her, having grown up surrounded by perfumes.

Emily Ratajkowski fragrance interview Credit to Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf

"I feel like my 60-year-old aunt knows it, but so does my 12-year-old cousin," she said of the scent. "Flowerbomb is a fragrance everybody knows. I grew up knowing it." She described the fragrance as "feminine without being too delicate" and that it feels "punchy" without being "overly sweet."

Ratajkowski learned what she knows about perfume from her mom, saying, "My mom always wore fragrance when she was getting ready to go out, and she taught me how to do it," she says. "You spray one wrist, then you rub them together, and then you hit the neck. So I've just always done it that way."

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* Cher shows off her engagement ring while out to dinner with Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Tracee Ellis Ross billboard
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross' Ecstatic Reaction to Seeing Herself on Pattern Beauty's First-Ever Billboard
Robert Pattison and Beckham Boys Attend Dior PFW Show
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos! 
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant - Baby2Baby
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Natalia a Happy Birthday: 'Welcome to Your 20s'
Joaquim Valente, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen 'Adores and Trusts' Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: 'They Have a Deep Relationship'
Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College at Hunter College on January 19, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Heartfelt Commencement Speech at Hunter College: 'I Missed Out on Joy'
Zoe Kravitz Robert Pattinson
Zoë Kravitz Shares the Golden Beauty Rules She Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet 
https://www.instagram.com/kylerichards18/
Kyle Richards Wears a Scary-Looking Mask to Undergo an Electric Facial
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Got a New 'Baby' Tattoo: 'Don't Want My Mom to Kill Me'
Chelsea Clinton Wore Mismatched Heels To Wes Moore's Inaguration – And Oprah Noticed
Chelsea Clinton Has Funny Mismatched Shoes Wardrobe Mishap at Wes Moore Inauguration: 'Oprah Noticed'
Lucas Bravo walks the runway during the LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France.
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Walks 'American Psycho'-Themed Runway with Fake Blood on His Face
Ashley Olsen wedding ring
Is This Ashley Olsen's Wedding Ring? Star Steps Out Wearing Gold Band After Marrying Louis Eisner
Seal Leni Klum
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Raven-Symoné attends Variety's Family Entertainment awards at the West Hollywood EDITION on December 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Raven-Symone attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Jennifer Lopez Looks
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
Courtney Cox and Laura Dern get matching tattoos with kids
Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and Their Kids Get Matching Tattoos: 'We Might Have Sleeves by 2025'