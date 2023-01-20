See Emily Ratajkowski 'Do [Her] Own Stunts' in the Nude in Dramatic Video from Set

You just can't help falling for Emily Ratajkowski. In this case, literally.

The 31-year-old model and author shared a series of posts to Instagram on Friday, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the stunts she pulled for a recent shoot.

In the photos and video, Ratajkowski (a recent Hunter College commencement speaker!) is seen dangling from the ceiling in nothing but heels and a harness. And in a testament to her modeling skills, Ratajkowski makes being nearly nude, dropped rapidly from two cables, and asked to add in some graceful arm and leg movements, look effortless and elegant.

The model playfully captioned the post, "I do my own stunts 😎" and received praise for her bravery from fellow models in the comments. Alton Mason commented, "🔥🔥🔥🔥," Chantel Jeffries wrote, "Stay fly 😍," and Irina Shayk left the same flame emojis as Mason.

Ratajkowski's shoot was led by the artist TORSO, who has photographed campaigns for Mugler, Diesel, and Jean Paul Gaultier and shot celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Julia Fox, and Bella Hadid. He reposted the model's shot to his own stories and tagged photographers Inez and Vinoodh and the brand Viktor & Rolf.

This project comes just after Ratajkowski was announced as the Face of Viktor & Rolf's fragrance Flowerbomb. She told PEOPLE about what the scent and campaign mean to her, having grown up surrounded by perfumes.

Viktor & Rolf

"I feel like my 60-year-old aunt knows it, but so does my 12-year-old cousin," she said of the scent. "Flowerbomb is a fragrance everybody knows. I grew up knowing it." She described the fragrance as "feminine without being too delicate" and that it feels "punchy" without being "overly sweet."

Ratajkowski learned what she knows about perfume from her mom, saying, "My mom always wore fragrance when she was getting ready to go out, and she taught me how to do it," she says. "You spray one wrist, then you rub them together, and then you hit the neck. So I've just always done it that way."