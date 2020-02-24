Emily Ratajkowski Wears These $70 Sneakers with Everything, and We Found Them at Nordstrom

Image zoom Getty; Splash (2)

When she’s not showing off her dreamy living room or modeling her own swimsuit and intimates brand, Emily Ratajkowski is usually giving us major outfit inspo. From her ab-baring Orseund Iris crop tops to her perfect-fitting denim, the model has mastered the art of making even the most basic items look cool, and that includes the retro-style sneakers that she’s been wearing for years.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to comfy footwear, whether it’s streamlined Veja sneakers or sporty Adidas Originals Sambas, so it comes as no surprise that the model shares an equal affinity for those styles as she does for the Nike Cortez Sneakers. The ’70s-running-style shoes feature a classic design complete with the iconic Nike swoosh and are made from a breathable leather that is perfect for wearing year-round.

Plus, at just $70, they won’t burn a major hole in your wallet (unlike some other celebrity-loved footwear styles.) You can even choose from a variety of color combinations, like Emily’s white-and-black version or the trendy all-white style. No matter which you choose, these sneakers are the ultimate balance between style and comfort.

As Ratajkowski has proven over the years, the Nike Cortez Sneakers work perfectly with everything from skirts and dresses to jeans and leggings. Most recently, the model was spotted wearing them to the airport with sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt, so there’s literally nothing that these sneakers don’t look cool with.

Take a cue from Ratajkowski and update your wardrobe with a pair of these throwback kicks just in time for spring.

Buy It! Nike Cortez Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com