Emily Ratajkowski Just Launched a Clothing Collaboration with Nasty Gal: Shop It Now

Emily Ratajkowski's collection of summer essentials is available now on nastygal.com
Emily Ratajkowski just made it so much easier to get her Instagram-worthy looks for way, way less.
On Wednesday, the supermodel launched a collection in collaboration with Los Angeles-based retailer Nasty Gal and every piece is inspired by her always trendy (and always sexy) signature style.
“Nasty Gal has always been a brand that has never shied away from pushing the envelope,” Ratajkowski, 28, said in a statement. “I love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal — it’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. I’m very excited to partner with them for this campaign!”
The INAMORATA WOMAN designer celebrated the Nasty Gal x EmRata launch in New York City on Tuesday, surrounded by famous pals, including Olivia Culpo, Sophie Elgort and Lyss Boss.
The collection is made up of ready-to-wear separates, including oversized jackets, graphic tees, midriff tops, sheer kimonos and light-wash denim, available in sizes 0-20, with prices ranging from $28 to $160. The line has a mix of day and night pieces in both summery pastels and classic neutrals. Here are a few of the can’t-miss styles.
Buy It! EMRATA Get Your Sleek On Satin Bias Cut Plus Skirt, $60; nastygal.com
Buy It! EMRATA Purple Rain Prince Graphic Tee, $40; nastygal.com
Buy It! EMRATA Business As Usual Wide-Leg Belted Pants, $20; nastygal.com
Buy It! EMRATA We’re Finished Plus Satin Blazer, $100; nastygal.com
Buy It! Nasty Gal Vintage Short Straw Denim Shorts, $15; nastygal.com
Ratajkowski’s 20-size line is a further extension of the size-inclusive capsule collection Nasty Gal debuted last year, which offered pieces in sizes 0 to 18.
In a press release at the time, Nasty Gal said, “So here’s the thing–confidence, fearlessness, and individuality make up the core of who we are, but size inclusivity was not always part of the conversation. Safe to say, we were overdue for a change. Which is why we’re excited to finally introduce our new fall capsule–a super rad lineup of transitional pieces, available in sizes 0-18. You read that right, we’re finally joining the party.”
Still, some shoppers criticized the brand, voicing that 18 sizes wasn’t enough.
“F— all the way off @NastyGal. Y’all still don’t like fat people. If you did, you’d realize that fatness is above a size 18 and bad fatties deserve clothing, too. No matter how much you hate them. Oh and fatness is a party BUT YOURE NOT INVITED. ✌🏻,” one woman tweeted after learning the extended sizes didn’t go up to 24 (typically a standard in the plus-size range).
Nasty Gal later addressed the backlash in a statement to PEOPLE: “Nasty Gal is excited to offer customers a new capsule collection with extended sizes up to 18 as its first step toward creating more inclusive sizing options. Please stay with us as we hope to introduce an even greater range of sizes in the near future, allowing everyone to enjoy our brand.”