Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is her swimsuit line’s most convincing advertiser.

The Inamorata swimsuit and intimates brand founder, 26, modeled her “Grandview” one-piece in a neon green and black leopard print in a video posted to the Inamorata Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, “Our favorite one piece.”

With a glossy lip and her long brown hair styled sleek and straight, the model and actress looks cool and confident in the swimsuit, which also features a cross back and a plunging neckline.

Described as the “ultimate one piece” on the brand’s website, the $160-style is also available in a classic cheetah print, a solid black and a mustard yellow and white polka-dot print.

Ratajkowski, who launched the company in 2017, is well-known for flaunting her toned figure on Instagram – and IRL!

The New York-based celeb recently stripped down to her bra and underwear for a bodega photo shoot to promote Inamorata Body, a line of versatile undergarments, elegant lingerie and fashionable basics.

Image zoom Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

“Somehow never posted this from our @inamoratawoman BODY drop! Do you guys want to see more lacy sets like this from us? Telll me whatcha want and we’ll make it,” Ratajkowski captioned the sexy Instagram photo.

And last month, she stepped out in a racy ab-bearing dress for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s latest movie, Uncut Gems, which he produced.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 32, surprised fans when they tied the knot in February 2018 at N.Y.C.’s City Hall.

Image zoom Splash News Online

The Gone Girl actress announced her nuptials on her Instagram story just a few weeks after they started dating. She later told Marie Claire that people didn’t believe her marriage was going to make it even a month.

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/ Instagram

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks,’” Ratajkowski explained.

“I’m like, ‘What?’” she continued. “No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”