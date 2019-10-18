Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Cutest Shearling Denim Jacket — and We Found It at Nordstrom for $128

Image zoom

While it certainly seems like celebs have their pick of designer fashions and uber expensive styles, sometimes the best wardrobe staples — even for the most stylish stars — can be as simple as a good old Levi’s jean jacket. Denim jackets are a solid, timeless, and undoubtedly classic wardrobe staple that continues to be on trend season after season. Just take a cue from the men and women of Hollywood who have been spotted rocking the iconic denim style, including Ariana Grande, Lily Aldridge, Amber Valleta, and This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia. Not to mention, the Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of her denim jacket, too.

But one stylish star who has recently caught our eye for her denim jacket is multi-hyphenate mega babe, Emily Ratajkowski. She was seen out and about in New York City with her adorable pup, Colombo, rocking the ultra-cool Levi’s Faux Shearling Trim Oversize Denim Trucker Jacket. To make it look even cooler, Emily paired it with hoop earrings, a black turtleneck, baggy jeans, and a slouchy pair of western-style white boots. We especially love the faux shearling trim of her jacket and the oversized silhouette that not only looks super cozy, but totally on trend. To say we’re copying her look ASAP is a major understatement.

If you too want to get in on her laidback, cool-girl look, then you’re in luck because we’ve found Emily’s exact Levi’s jacket at Nordstrom. But wait, it gets even better! Not only is her jacket available at one of our all-time favorite retailers, but it’s only $128.

Scroll down to snag Emily Ratajkowski’s exact Levi’s jacket from Nordstrom now.

Buy It! Levi’s Faux Shearling Trim Oversize Denim Trucker Jacket, $128; nordstrom.com