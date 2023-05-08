Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She's 'Picking Out a Husband' While Attending Formula 1 in Miami

Emily Ratajkowki brought the fun to Miami!

On Sunday, the style icon, 31, posted a playful TikTok, using the trending Casa Di Music remix of Beyoncé's "Husband" to mouth the lyrics, "I am on my way to see my husband" as she danced down a display of various blown-up images of race car drivers like Oscar Piastri from the Formula One Grand Prix.

"Picking out a husband at #F1 #Miami," the My Body author teased in her caption.

The women's health activist was dressed casual for the sporting event, wearing thin khaki-colored cargo-style pants and a red tube top, while carrying a Miu Miu Pocket bag. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a clip with some longer whisps hanging down from the side of her bangs.

"You can literally pick whoever you like queen," one follower encouraged in a sea of similar comments to the supermodel, with another fan acknowledging, "She's so real for this."

Ratajkowski's fans are not wrong about the star being able to have her pick, as she has a pretty high-profile dating history. Between Oscar-winning Brad Pitt and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davison, she has been linked to some of Hollywood's biggest names since she first caught the public's eye in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video in 2013.

Her romance with music producer Jeff Magid was one of her first long-term romances. Following their split in 2018, the model tied the knot with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she later welcomed her first child with.

After a four-year relationship, she filed for divorce in September 2022. Since then, she's dated Pitt, Davidson and briefly DJ Orazio Rispo. Most recently, she's been tied to comedian Eric André and singer Harry Styles, who she was spotted smooching in Tokyo in March, with the footage going viral shortly after.

In January, Ratajkowski opened up about the challenges of dating publicly. "It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows," she said on an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she shared. "My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."