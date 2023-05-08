Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She's 'Picking Out a Husband' While Attending Formula 1 in Miami

"Picking out a husband at #F1 #Miami," the style icon captioned a TikTok clip of herself as she danced around images of racecar drivers from the Formula One Grand Prix

By
Published on May 8, 2023 01:04 PM
Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She’s ‘Picking Out a Husband’ While Attending F1 in Miami
Photo: Emily Ratajkowski/TikTok

Emily Ratajkowki brought the fun to Miami!

On Sunday, the style icon, 31, posted a playful TikTok, using the trending Casa Di Music remix of Beyoncé's "Husband" to mouth the lyrics, "I am on my way to see my husband" as she danced down a display of various blown-up images of race car drivers like Oscar Piastri from the Formula One Grand Prix.

"Picking out a husband at #F1 #Miami," the My Body author teased in her caption.

The women's health activist was dressed casual for the sporting event, wearing thin khaki-colored cargo-style pants and a red tube top, while carrying a Miu Miu Pocket bag. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a clip with some longer whisps hanging down from the side of her bangs.

"You can literally pick whoever you like queen," one follower encouraged in a sea of similar comments to the supermodel, with another fan acknowledging, "She's so real for this."

Ratajkowski's fans are not wrong about the star being able to have her pick, as she has a pretty high-profile dating history. Between Oscar-winning Brad Pitt and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davison, she has been linked to some of Hollywood's biggest names since she first caught the public's eye in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video in 2013.

Her romance with music producer Jeff Magid was one of her first long-term romances. Following their split in 2018, the model tied the knot with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she later welcomed her first child with.

After a four-year relationship, she filed for divorce in September 2022. Since then, she's dated Pitt, Davidson and briefly DJ Orazio Rispo. Most recently, she's been tied to comedian Eric André and singer Harry Styles, who she was spotted smooching in Tokyo in March, with the footage going viral shortly after.

Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She’s ‘Picking Out a Husband’ While Attending F1 in Miami
Emily Ratajkowski/TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, Ratajkowski opened up about the challenges of dating publicly. "It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows," she said on an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she shared. "My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."

Related Articles
Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
LSU's Angel Reese Makes Her 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue Debut: 'I Embrace My Body'
American gymnast Simone Biles is photographed in her wedding dress on her balcony while getting ready for the big day as she ties the knot with Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas. Also pictured getting a shave on his balcony.
Simone Biles' Wedding Dress Featured a 'Crucial' High Slit to Make Her Appear Taller: 'I'm So Petite'
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach
taylor swift
Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'
Miami Beach, FL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy Date Night at F1 Carbone Beach Party
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Drew Taggart is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Holds Hands with Model Marianne Fonseca in Miami
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Chris Pine attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: (L-R) Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs); LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Carly Pearce attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
See All the Stars at the 2023 Kentucky Derby
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Brad Pitt to Get in the Cockpit and Drive at British Grand Prix for Upcoming Formula One Movie
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Would Date a Woman If the 'Right One Came Along'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Dwyane Wade Advocates for Trans Community and Daughter Zaya amid Anti-LGBT Legislation: 'Focus on Acceptance'
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Fronts Sunny New Jimmy Choo Campaign: 'Who Is Ready for Summer?!'
Kingston Campbell, Boy Killed Playing Video Games
Va. Boy, 6, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Video Games in His Bed: 'My Baby Was Such a Sweet Boy'
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled ‘Hair Out on a Date’: ‘We’re Goin’ Steady Now’
Blake Lively Jokes About Taking Her Disco Curled Hair 'Out on a Date': 'We're Goin' Steady Now'
Priyanka Chopra 'Love Again' Special Screening; Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast"; Sam Heughan attends the "Love Again" New York Screening
Céline Dion's 'Love Again' Costars Send Support amid the Singer's Health Struggles (Exclusive)
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky step out for dinner at Carbone this evening in NYC
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump on Date Night Out in N.Y.C. with A$AP Rocky 
Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop ‘Glad to Be Alive’ After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video
Va. Officer Making Traffic Stop 'Glad to Be Alive' After Barely Avoiding Out-of-Control Car — See Video