Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a newfound sense of "freedom" following her recent split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In a new interview with Variety, the 31-year-old actress and model said she is "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever."

"And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived," she added.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years before she filed for divorce in September. They share 19-month-old son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski also described how TikTok has become the perfect medium for her to express herself to her 1.8 million followers without worrying about others' opinions due to its "unfiltered" nature.

"I enjoy vulnerability and radical honesty, so TikTok is a perfect medium for that," she told the magazine.

On her account, Ratajkowski makes videos about a wide range of gender-related topics, including the #MeToo movement. She admitted to Variety that she gets plenty of criticism for being outspoken about her views on gender equality.

"Women seeking attention is always the classic misogyny hot topic. It's really what gets people going, to accuse a woman of seeking attention. Personally, I know that really well," she said.

"So, yeah, I get a lot of hate. But as they say on TikTok: 'The girls who get it, get it.' That's my motto these days," Ratajkowski added.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2020. Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

At the same time, Ratajkowski is entering a new chapter of her life after her split from Bear-McClard, which a source close to Ratajkowski first confirmed to PEOPLE in July.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider told PEOPLE at the time.

The duo was first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. After dating for a few weeks, the model and film producer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall that same month.

PEOPLE reported earlier this month that Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt have been hanging out in recent weeks, with an industry source saying Pitt, 58, is "having fun" getting to know the model/actress.

A Ratajkowski source said the My Body author is not looking to jump into a serious romance after her recent split from Bear-McClard, adding of Pitt, "She wants to get to know him better."