Emily Ratajkowski 'Is Interested in Seeing' Harry Styles 'Again' amid Dating Rumors: Source

Emily Ratajkowski is eyeing up another meetup with Harry Styles.

The model and actress, 31, and the musician sparked rumors that they're an item when they were spotted kissing in Tokyo over the weekend.

And a source tells PEOPLE that Ratajkowski is "having fun" and wants to spend more time with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 29.

"She is having fun and enjoys the attention from guys," said the insider. "She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again though."

A representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday morning.

Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski. Kevin Winter/Getty; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

In the photographs and video obtained by The Daily Mail, the pair were seen sharing several kisses with each other this past weekend.

Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while the High Low with EmRata podcast host sported a pink-and-black jacket paired with a long black skirt.

As the footage of the duo emerged, a source told PEOPLE that "Harry and Emily know each other. They have been friendly for a while."

The former One Direction member's relationship with Olivia Wilde ended in November, with multiple sources confirming to PEOPLE that the Don't Worry Darling director, 39, and star Styles were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together.

Grammy winner Styles was in Japan for his Love on Tour world tour, which will pick back up in May in Denmark after an extended break.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski was joined by her 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo for her trip, with the pair enjoying an artsy day out in the Japanese capital city.

Documenting their outing, the mother of one shared an adorable TikTok video with her 2.4 million followers of her exploring teamLab studio with her toddler and a friend.

Wearing jeans, a teal crop top and a yellow jacket with black ink blotches, Ratajkowski narrated the video and showed various shots of the mother-son duo having fun together discovering different sections in the gallery.

"Sly had the best time ever," Ratajkowski said of their day out.