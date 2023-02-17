Emily Ratajkowski Hints at Ending a 'Situationship' After Nude Valentine's Day Photo with Eric André

Ratajkowski posted a five second TikTok with the text, "What do you do when a situationship ends?"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 17, 2023 02:46 PM
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Gotham/FilmMagic

Emily Ratajkowski hinted that she may have just ended a situationship.

The 31-year-old model posted a quick five second video on TikTok showing herself laying in bed with the text, "What do you do when a situationship ends?"

In the short clip, the model tries to mouth the words in time with a sound clip of someone asking "What's rule number one?" Ratajkowski mouths the words "party?," as the text changes to "start another one" in response to her situationship question. The sound clip says, "No, it's not party," to which the model shoots a frustrated look to the camera.

The video comes a few days after comedian Eric André, 39, posted a racy Valentine's Day photo of the two on his Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, André is splayed out on a velvet couch naked (with an arrow-struck heart emoji covering his nether region) while holding a glass of wine, while Ratajkowski's reflection is seen in the mirror behind André wearing nothing but a red mesh lingerie top.

"Happy Valentine's Day," wrote André under the post.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Eric André/instagram

The two also enjoyed a pre-Valentine's Day date courtside at a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, following Ratajkowski's runway appearance at the Tory Burch show for New York Fashion Week.

The model shared a video of André posing with DJ Diplo at the arena. She wrote "Happy Valentine's Day" across the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ratajkowski and André sparked romance rumors in early January, with TMZ reporting that the pair had food and drinks together, spending three hours at the midtown Japanese eatery Sakagura.

Since then the duo were spotted on vacation in the Cayman Islands, where they were "kissing and flirting" during the romantic getaway and "cracking jokes," per Page Six. They were also photographed last week smiling as they walked together to lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

On an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the model — who divorced film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 — opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," she added.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance
Emily Ratajkowski poses backstage at Tory Burch Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Her Last Name: 'I'm Polish'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre All Smiles as They Step Out Together Again in New York City
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Short Banged Bob at Marc Jacobs Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Still Has Her Wedding Ring 4 Months After Filing for Divorce
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Celebrated Valentine's Day 2023
Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Cuddle Up at the Knicks Game, Plus Angela Bassett, Lil Nas X and More
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Selena Gomez Brushes Off TikTok Claiming Hailey Bieber Shaded Her: 'Don't Let These Things Get Me Down'
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Stuns at the Opera in Vienna, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh in London, Zendaya and More
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
01/07/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre keep close during a date night in New York City. The duo were seen walking with their arms around each other as Emily stunned in a sheer dress. The pair stopped by a Japanese restaurant, followed by a trip to a bar. The 31 year old model has been active on the dating front with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, and artist Jack Greer after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted with Comedian Eric Andre on N.Y.C. Date Night After Pete Davidson Split
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Fans as She Gets Cozy in Bed with Chase Stokes — Watch!
best galentine’s to date!
Chrissy Teigen Celebrated Her Friends in Style for Galentine's Day: 'Thank You for Loving Me Wholly'