Emily Ratajkowski Hints at Ending a 'Situationship' After Nude Valentine's Day Photo with Eric André

Emily Ratajkowski hinted that she may have just ended a situationship.

The 31-year-old model posted a quick five second video on TikTok showing herself laying in bed with the text, "What do you do when a situationship ends?"

In the short clip, the model tries to mouth the words in time with a sound clip of someone asking "What's rule number one?" Ratajkowski mouths the words "party?," as the text changes to "start another one" in response to her situationship question. The sound clip says, "No, it's not party," to which the model shoots a frustrated look to the camera.

The video comes a few days after comedian Eric André, 39, posted a racy Valentine's Day photo of the two on his Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, André is splayed out on a velvet couch naked (with an arrow-struck heart emoji covering his nether region) while holding a glass of wine, while Ratajkowski's reflection is seen in the mirror behind André wearing nothing but a red mesh lingerie top.

"Happy Valentine's Day," wrote André under the post.

Eric André/instagram

The two also enjoyed a pre-Valentine's Day date courtside at a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13, following Ratajkowski's runway appearance at the Tory Burch show for New York Fashion Week.

The model shared a video of André posing with DJ Diplo at the arena. She wrote "Happy Valentine's Day" across the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ratajkowski and André sparked romance rumors in early January, with TMZ reporting that the pair had food and drinks together, spending three hours at the midtown Japanese eatery Sakagura.

Since then the duo were spotted on vacation in the Cayman Islands, where they were "kissing and flirting" during the romantic getaway and "cracking jokes," per Page Six. They were also photographed last week smiling as they walked together to lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.

Gotham/GC

On an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the model — who divorced film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 — opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," she added.