Emily Ratajkowski's Hairstylist Always Carries Clip-In Bangs in Case the Model Wants to 'Transform'

It's no secret that Emily Ratajkowski likes to keep people guessing. Her dating life, her hair — you name it.

The model, 31, opened up about her constantly changing hair — and style — in a video for Vogue this week. For the video, Vogue's cameras followed the mom of one while she got ready for a Viktor & Rolf event during Fashion Week.

As she got her hair and makeup done, Ratajkowski chatted with her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, about her look for the evening.

"So today, I want to transform a little bit," she said.

"Emily likes to be a different person every day," Yepez said. In fact, the hairstylist is prepared in case the model wants to change looks midday!

"I'd always keep a bang in a purse," Yepez revealed. "So, just in case she wanted it for dinner."

Ratajkowski jumped in and said, "Yeah, we would go from work, and then I'd be like, 'What if I wanna wear a bang?' and she'd have it in her purse," she said giggling. "And then [I'd] snap it on after a martini, and I'd be like, 'Ooh, now we're talking.'"

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski debuted a very new look at the Marc Jacobs fashion show: a short banged bob!

Emily Ratajkowski. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She showed off her new style, which had been tousled into waves, as she arrived at the show in a camel-colored sheer top, brown pants and a brown zip-up jacket featuring a fur-lined collar.

The look, which was seemingly a wig, was also a much darker shade of hair color. In the weeks since that appearance, Ratajkowski — who shares her son, Sylvester, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — has gone back to her natural hair.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Gives Heartfelt Commencement Speech at Hunter College

Ratajkowski also posted a video of her new look on TikTok, which has since been deleted. In the clip, she could be seen lip-syncing to a viral TikTok audio in the back of a car and pouting and posing for the camera.