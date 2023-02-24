Emily Ratajkowski's Hairstylist Always Carries Clip-In Bangs in Case the Model Wants to 'Transform'

“Emily likes to be a different person every day,” hairstylist Jennifer Yepez revealed in a video for Vogue

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 24, 2023 12:44 PM
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Gotham/GC Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

It's no secret that Emily Ratajkowski likes to keep people guessing. Her dating life, her hair — you name it.

The model, 31, opened up about her constantly changing hair — and style — in a video for Vogue this week. For the video, Vogue's cameras followed the mom of one while she got ready for a Viktor & Rolf event during Fashion Week.

As she got her hair and makeup done, Ratajkowski chatted with her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, about her look for the evening.

"So today, I want to transform a little bit," she said.

"Emily likes to be a different person every day," Yepez said. In fact, the hairstylist is prepared in case the model wants to change looks midday!

"I'd always keep a bang in a purse," Yepez revealed. "So, just in case she wanted it for dinner."

Ratajkowski jumped in and said, "Yeah, we would go from work, and then I'd be like, 'What if I wanna wear a bang?' and she'd have it in her purse," she said giggling. "And then [I'd] snap it on after a martini, and I'd be like, 'Ooh, now we're talking.'"

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski debuted a very new look at the Marc Jacobs fashion show: a short banged bob!

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show 2023
Emily Ratajkowski. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

She showed off her new style, which had been tousled into waves, as she arrived at the show in a camel-colored sheer top, brown pants and a brown zip-up jacket featuring a fur-lined collar.

The look, which was seemingly a wig, was also a much darker shade of hair color. In the weeks since that appearance, Ratajkowski — who shares her son, Sylvester, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — has gone back to her natural hair.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Gives Heartfelt Commencement Speech at Hunter College

Ratajkowski also posted a video of her new look on TikTok, which has since been deleted. In the clip, she could be seen lip-syncing to a viral TikTok audio in the back of a car and pouting and posing for the camera.

