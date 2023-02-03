Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Short Banged Bob at Marc Jacobs Show

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her latest hair transformation.

On Thursday, the model, 31, debuted a short banged bob as she attended the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City.

The mom of one showed off her new cut, which had been styled into tousled waves, as she arrived at the show in a camel-colored sheer top, brown pants and a brown zip-up jacket featuring a gray fur-lined collar.

As well as chopping off her long brunette locks, Ratajkowski also opted for a much darker shade of hair color.

Once inside the actress posed for a photo with fashion designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild and model Ashley Graham, who recently celebrated the first birthday of her twin sons Malachi and Roman.

The 35-year-old, who also shares son Isaac, three, with husband Justin Ervin, rocked a bright blue sweater dress and white block heels.

Emily Ratajkowski. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Ratajkowski also posted a video of her new look on TikTok. In the clip, she can be seen lip-syncing to a viral TikTok audio in the back of a car and pouting and posing for the camera.

Her transformation comes days after her ex Pete Davidson revealed his own hair rebrand after shaving his head.

The comedian, 29, debuted a fresh look at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night as the New York Knicks played the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

The Saturday Night Live alum was spotted courtside at the game with his newly shaved look while sitting between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Davidson wore a cozy grey tracksuit, white T-shirt and casual sneakers at the game, accessorized with gold chains and a pair of black shades.

The buzz cut appeared to be a recent change as just days ago Davidson was spotted with a full head of hair while vacationing in Hawaii with his new rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

Pete Davidson. Michael Simon/Shutterstock; Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Davidson and Ratajkowski parted ways towards the end of 2022.

In December, a source close to the model confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split after nearly two months of dating.

"Em is single and totally happy," the source said. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

Ratajkowski shares her son Sylvester, who turns two next month, with her estranged husband, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard.