We Found Emily Ratajkowski’s White Leather Sneakers for 67% Off — Here’s Where to Buy Them
If there’s one thing we know about Emily Ratajkowski, it’s that she adores a good pair of sneakers. The model has been spotted wearing so many different pairs this year, we can hardly keep track. We’re starting to think she and Reese Witherspoon (a fellow sneaker enthusiast) are sharing a shoe closet, or are at least taking inspo from each other.
Some of her go-tos lately have been Veja’s Esplar kicks and two styles from Nike, including the retro-style Cortez sneakers and the popular Air Force 1 ’07s, but recently, she stepped out in yet another new pair. Her latest (and arguably coolest) kicks come from Greats, a Brooklyn-based company known for its premium sneakers that are responsibly designed. Quite a few other Hollywood stars, like Julia Roberts, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, and Riverdale’s KJ Apa, love them, too.
Emrata’s Royale sneakers — Greats’ best-selling shoes — are lined with a soft, breathable leather to keep your feet cool and feature a well-cushioned footbed to provide all-day comfort. They have a sleek, retro-inspired silhouette that’s ethically made from start to finish, so you can feel good about wearing them, too. The sneakers are crafted from biodegradable materials and perforated leather that’s locally sourced from the best Italian tanneries.
But the best part about the shoes is that they’re literally built to last you a lifetime thanks to their top-of-the-line construction and antimicrobial properties that keep them fresh for longer. Combine that with their clean lines and timeless design, and they might very well be in your rotation for years.
It’s no wonder why a pair of the Greats Royale sneakers don’t come cheap. But we’ll let you in on a little secret: We found them for more than half-off at Nordstrom Rack. For a limited time, you can score Emrata’s crisp white sneakers for just $60 (that’s a whopping $120 off!). They’re also available in a beautiful dusty rose color.
Like with most good things at Nordstrom Rack, we bet they’ll sell out quickly. You’ll definitely want to make the move on celebrity-approved Greats sneakers before your size is gone.
Buy It! Greats Royale Perforated Leather Sneaker, $59.97 (orig. $179.95); nordstromrack.com
