Emily Ratajkowski Gives Heartfelt Commencement Speech at Hunter College: 'I Missed Out on Joy'

EmRata is in her academia era.

Model, author and activist Emily Ratajkowski put on a cap and gown to give an inspiring commencement speech for Hunter College's class of 2023.

Ratajkowski, 31, opened up to the student body about imposter syndrome and the importance of celebration. In an Instagram carousel shared Thursday, the model gave us a peek at her graduation address.

"It's hard to celebrate myself, not as an imposter in a body, but as a soul deserving of joy. And I bet a few people here feel the same way," she wrote. "So, if you can't celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others; for the friends and family that greeted you when you returned home after your long day, who listened to you complain about your workload and your schedule, who encouraged you when you were filled with stress and hopelessness — for the loved ones who fill this audience, who can remember when you first had the idea to try and get this degree and cheered you on when you were sure you'd never make it. The people in your life who love you are a precious gift; treat them as such, enjoy them as such, celebrate with them. Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of [inaudible due to applause]. Congratulations to the class of 2023."

In another shorter video posted in the same carousel, Ratajkowski told the class what she experienced before she allowed herself to celebrate life, family, and success.

"Here's what I missed in not celebrating; I missed out on joy."

She captioned the post, "CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF '23! 🎓 what an honor! thank you so much to President Raab and Hunter College for having me today. 💜"

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Part of the reason Ratajkowski has historically felt it "hard to celebrate" herself has been because of her experiences with men, the patriarchy and hateful comments. She opened up about her experiences with self-doubt, insecurity, imposter syndrome, the male gaze and her body in her New York Times bestseller, My Body.

"Whatever influence and status I've gained were only granted to me because I appealed to men," Ratajkowski wrote in her 2021 book's introduction. "My position brought me in close proximity to wealth and power and brought me some autonomy, but it hasn't resulted in true empowerment. That's something I've gained only now, having written these essays and given voice to what I've thought and experienced."

The star attended UCLA for a year before dropping out to pursue modeling full-time.