Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Mykonos Wearing the Biggest Straw Hat You've Ever Seen

In the summer months, SPF and hats are key components to ensuring protection from the sun’s rays, both on the beach and off. But Emily Ratajkowski took just her sun protection to the next level, thanks to a massive hat that shields not just her face, but nearly her entire body from the sun.

Ratajkowski stepped out in Mykonos wearing the shady accessory, which she paired with sunglasses, a bustier-style tank, denim shorts and white sneakers. And believe it or not, she’s not the first star to step out in the statement-making accessory. Danish actress Emma Leth recently wore a similar Jacquemus hat — paired with a sheer wedding gown — down the aisle to marry artist Tal Rosenzweig earlier this month.

If you’re looking to sport a similar look — whether for style or sun-protection purposes — we’ve got you. The below hats will score you just as much shade, all for under $50.

Buy It! San Diego Hat Company Ultrabraid XL Brim Sun Hat, $44; zappos.com

Buy It! BP. Wide Brim Straw Hat, $29; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Express Oversized Floppy Hat, $39.90; express.com