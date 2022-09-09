Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years of Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are parting ways.

The model, 31, filed for divorce from the film producer in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday after 4 years of marriage, according to court records obtained by Page Six.

The outlet reported the filing was contested, meaning the terms of the divorce have not been resolved between the spouses.

Ratajkowski's rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In July, a source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider told PEOPLE at the time.

As Page Six first reported, speculation about a possible separation began in July after the model was seen running errands without her wedding ring. She also was not wearing it in her Instagram photos this summer.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

The duo was first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. After dating for only a few weeks, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall that same month.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after their wedding, the I Feel Pretty star opened up to host Jimmy Fallon about how Bear-McClard popped the question.

"He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn't have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah," she shared. "And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As for her wedding, Ratajkowski told Fallon that they both wanted something low-key, adding that the yellow Zara suit that she got married in was supposed to help her go incognito.

"I guess I didn't really know what I always wanted to do, which is why I wore a mustard yellow suit and a black hat, which was all part of my plan to not be noticed," she told Fallon. "Everyone wore suits or sweatsuits and my husband is good friends with The Fat Jew — The Fat Jewish on Instagram — they went to high school together, they grew up together. And he wore a white jumpsuit, like sweatsuit, so I was thinking that he would be the decoy."

But of course, she was noticed. "It truly didn't work out quite as I imagined," she joked.

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby together, son Sylvester Apollo.

Ratajkowski first shared the news of pregnancy in an essay for Vogue and revealed why she didn't reveal her baby's gender before birth and how she wants her child to find their own identity.

"I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she wrote in part. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."

Amanda Edwards/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ratajkowski celebrated her son's first birthday earlier this year.

In her Instagram Story honoring the big day, Ratajkowski gave fans a glimpse at Sylvester's first year of life. "1 year of Sly," she wrote. "happy birthday to my sweet boy."

Ratajkowski said the day of her son's birth was "the most magical day of my life," before adding that he "has brought me joy and magic I'd never imagined."

The model also shared a few snaps from her son's birthday party, including a snap of the baby boy smiling at his colorful cake and another of him standing in front of balloons that spell out his name.

"We love being your parents," the proud mom added alongside an adorable photo of her and Bear-McClard. "Love doesn't even begin to describe it."