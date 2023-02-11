Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre All Smiles as They Step Out Together Again in New York City

Ratajkowski and Andre were first linked together last month after they were photographed going out on a date

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 11, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Photo: Gotham/GC

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre are spending more time together.

The pair were all smiles as they were photographed out in New York City while walking together to lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village, per Page Six.

An eyewitness told the outlet: "They looked like they were having a nice chat. They were both laughing and smiling."

In the photos, Ratajkowski, 31, sported a casual look wearing an orange and brown striped tube top under an oversized leather jacket with black pants and converse shoes. She wore her hair up in a clip and accessorized the look with a gold necklace and black sunglasses. As for Andre, he was captured looking comfy in a blue sweatshirt, navy blue pants and bright yellow and green sneakers with red-framed sunglasses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

They spent two hours at the restaurant before they both made their way back to her apartment, per Page Six.

They were also spotted together Wednesday on a separate date, with Page Six reporting that the couple arrived together for a dinner for La Ligne at Fouquet during New York Fashion Week in downtown Manhattan, though they exited the vehicle separately to avoid paparazzi.

Ratajkowski and Andre were first seen out together during a date night last month, with TMZ reporting that the pair had food and drinks together, spending three hours at the midtown Japanese eatery Sakagura.

Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Gotham/GC Images

They later were spotted on vacation in the Cayman Islands, where they were "kissing and flirting" during the romantic getaway and "cracking jokes," per Page Six.

On an episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the model — who divorced film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 — opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

"[My dates] know exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know," she continued. "So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate."

