Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Didn't Have 'Courage' to End Her Marriage 'For a Long Time'

The model and activist said Thursday she was "really really unhappy" in her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard

By
Published on March 10, 2023 09:06 AM
Emily Ratajkowski; Sebastian Bear McClard
Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking up about feeling stuck and not knowing how to leave.

The model and activist, 31, who divorced film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage, said Thursday that she didn't have the strength to get out earlier.

"I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," Ratajkowski said during an interview on the Going Mental podcast. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK."

"I tried to take antidepressants," added the mom-of-one about "trying everything" to make herself happy. "I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts," she continued.

"Gaslighting is a real thing," she said to host Eileen Kelly.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ratajkowski — who shares two-year-old Sylvester Apollo with Bear-McClard — also spoke out about the notion of society pressurizing people to find their forever partner.

"Every piece of media we consume from the second we are born is basically this idea of finding a partner that completes and validates you," she said about a process she believes makes leaving someone even harder.

"Plus, I had just had a child," she added, "so I really wanted to have that family, so it was especially hard for me to totally walk away."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This all changed for Ratajkowski when she said a line was crossed for the last time. "For me, it was so clear and then it just became clearer and clearer and clearer, which was good, which was clarifying," she said, without revealing details of the event.

Sebastian Bear-Mcclard, Emily Ratajkowski
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018, just days after being spotted together for the first time. Although the relationship seemed to form quickly, Ratajkowski later shared on Busy Tonight with Busy Phillips that the two had known each other for years before the official start of their relationship.

"He likes to joke 'yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she revealed on the show.

Four years later, they separated. "It was Em's decision," a source told PEOPLE in July 2022, "They split recently. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

In September, Ratajkowski went one stage further and filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court — and was spotted with Brad Pitt a couple of weeks later. She has also since spent time with comedians Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

Emily Ratajkowski and son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski and son Sylvester.

Aside from constantly getting photographed on her dates, overall, the model said she is looking on the bright side of her new-found freedom.

Through her difficult marriage and divorce, she has also learned how to feel good alone.

"I didn't understand that it was actually going to be so nice to come back to myself," she on Thursday's podcast. "(And) return back to how I see the world, how I understand, things, my instincts."

Related Articles
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski's Dating History: From Brad Pitt to Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Giant Flower as a Shirt at Paris Fashion Week — See the Daring Look
Emily Ratajkowski Guest Stars As Gibby's Girlfriend | Scene | iCarly
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Throwback Clip from 'iCarly' Cameo She Did as a Teenager
Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Relationship: A Look Back
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski Hints at Ending a 'Situationship' After Nude Valentine's Day Photo with Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Hairstylist Always Carries Clip-In Bangs in Case the Model Wants to 'Transform'
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall; Emily Ratajkowski Shares Sweet New Pic of Son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Sylvester in Honor of Valentine's Day
2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Still Has Her Wedding Ring 4 Months After Filing for Divorce
Emily Ratajkowski poses backstage at Tory Burch Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Her Last Name: 'I'm Polish'
01/07/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre keep close during a date night in New York City. The duo were seen walking with their arms around each other as Emily stunned in a sheer dress. The pair stopped by a Japanese restaurant, followed by a trip to a bar. The 31 year old model has been active on the dating front with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, and artist Jack Greer after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted with Comedian Eric Andre on N.Y.C. Date Night After Pete Davidson Split
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre All Smiles as They Step Out Together Again in New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts 'the Worst Men' Following Split from Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance