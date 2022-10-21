Emily Ratajkowski stands behind her style choices — even the controversial ones.

Ratajkowski, 31, caused a stir on the Internet after wearing a plunging black cutout gown to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. Years later, the supermodel says she had no idea of the scene that it would cause.

"Somebody called it 'extremely vulgar' and it became this huge controversy on the internet," she said during a sit-down interview with Harper's Bazaar on Thursday. "I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn't registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn't."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

After looking through some of her fashion choices during the "Fashion Flashback" episode, she says that the Julien Macdonald dress is "the most controversial dress" she's ever worn.

"I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention, basically," she said, expressing that the criticism didn't affect her.

"I still think I look great," she said.

Ratajkowski recently cause the same attention when she wore a skin-baring dress to W magazine's 50th anniversary party. She wore a floor-length, long-sleeve fishnet dress with lingerie underneath, accessorized with black heels and a black bag.

In November of last year, ​​she also shared several photos of her look at the CFDA Fashion Awards from earlier in the month on Instagram.

She explained in the caption that she "almost didn't post them" because she knew they would "stir up" controversy.

"But hey it's my body and I'm not going to lean into the shaming!" Ratajkowski declared. "God bless!"