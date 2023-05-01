Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Baby Bangs and Plunging Tory Burch Gown at Met Gala

Emily Ratajkowski is a vision in Tory Burch.

The supermodel, 31, made an entrance at fashion's biggest night out on Monday, hitting the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in New York City wearing a pale blush tulle gown by the designer.

With a plunging neckline and criss-cross design, her ensemble included "some Chanel references, some Audrey Hepburn" in honor of Karl Lagerfeld for this year's theme, she told Variety.

For glam, she debuted blunt baby bangs with a big black bow and a dramatic smokey eye.

Ratajkowski told Variety that she started her beauty prep early in the day. "My nail person came at 8am. My son [Sylvester Apollo Bear] sat on my lap, and I got my nails done," she said.

The model and actress arrived on the carpet with musician Phoebe Bridgers, who also wore Tory Burch, and the two posed on the carpet together.

"The best group," Ratajkowski told Entertainment Tonight of traveling with the designer's team. "We just came in a party bus together. We're very happy."

As for who she'll interact with tonight, Ratajkowski teased "maybe tonight I'll meet my husband."

Ratajkowski has been actively dating following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, with whom she shares her son. In the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to Brad Pitt and dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as well as comedian Eric André.

Most recently she was spotted with Harry Styles after they were captured passionately kissing in March. A source told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

"Harry and Emily know each other," the source said. "They have been friendly for a while."