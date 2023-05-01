Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Baby Bangs and Plunging Tory Burch Gown at Met Gala

The model walked the red carpet at the highly-anticipated New York City fashion event on Monday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on May 1, 2023 07:07 PM
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is a vision in Tory Burch.

The supermodel, 31, made an entrance at fashion's biggest night out on Monday, hitting the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in New York City wearing a pale blush tulle gown by the designer.

With a plunging neckline and criss-cross design, her ensemble included "some Chanel references, some Audrey Hepburn" in honor of Karl Lagerfeld for this year's theme, she told Variety.

For glam, she debuted blunt baby bangs with a big black bow and a dramatic smokey eye.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Ratajkowski told Variety that she started her beauty prep early in the day. "My nail person came at 8am. My son [Sylvester Apollo Bear] sat on my lap, and I got my nails done," she said.

The model and actress arrived on the carpet with musician Phoebe Bridgers, who also wore Tory Burch, and the two posed on the carpet together.

"The best group," Ratajkowski told Entertainment Tonight of traveling with the designer's team. "We just came in a party bus together. We're very happy."

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As for who she'll interact with tonight, Ratajkowski teased "maybe tonight I'll meet my husband."

Ratajkowski has been actively dating following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, with whom she shares her son. In the wake of her separation from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to Brad Pitt and dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as well as comedian Eric André.

Most recently she was spotted with Harry Styles after they were captured passionately kissing in March. A source told PEOPLE that the two were "friendly" before this outing.

"Harry and Emily know each other," the source said. "They have been friendly for a while."

